AI to be used to stop wasteful A&E visits as NHS faces busiest winter

Frequent attenders in A&E are to be tracked down using AI to help prevent extra visits, health officials have announced.

Recent analysis by the Red Cross found that frequent attenders at A&E departments can account for almost one in seven emergency visits to hospital.

Researchers conducted a deep dive review into repeat visitors to emergency departments in Dorset and concluded that the needs of these people are “consistently not being met”.

Now the NHS in England has announced it is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to find and support people who make multiple visits to A&E.

NHS England said that over 360,000 patients attend A&E more than five times every year, with repeat visits often linked to poverty and social isolation.

The new scheme will mean people are identified sooner and given additional support by NHS teams to try to support them before they need to seek emergency care.

NHS England said that “High Intensity Use services”, which rely on the latest data to find the most regular attendees in their area, have already been rolled out to 125 A&Es across the country.

In some parts of the country, successful schemes have seen A&E visits by repeat attenders reduced by half after they got targeted support.

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has employed a dedicated worker to offer social, practical and emotional support to 20 frequent attenders which has helped them more than halve their visits to A&E – down from an average of 33 times a year.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said “the NHS is going into winter busier than ever”.

She added: “We know that a small proportion of the population are much more likely to use A&E or ambulance services, so it is important we give them the targeted support they need this winter before they get to the front door of an emergency service – this is much better for them but will also help to relieve pressure on the NHS.”

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting met NHS boss Amanda Pritchard ( PA Wire )

Victoria Corbishley, head of health at the British Red Cross, the largest provider of High Intensity Use of A&E services in the UK, said: “We know from our work with people who need to make repeat visits to A&E how important early interventions are, to prevent people reaching crisis point.

“Our recent research showed that people frequently attending A&E are far more likely to live in areas of deprivation, and were more likely to face mental ill health.

“This points to the need to address health inequalities, and increase community-based support, so people can get the help they need in the right place rather than having to resort to A&E.”

It comes as the NHS urged eligible people to book their free flu jab to prevent getting sick over Christmas.

Vaccination clinics are running at various locations around the country including football stadiums and shopping centres, with people urged to find their nearest one using the NHS online booking system, the NHS app or the 119 phone service before December 19.