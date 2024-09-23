1 in 3 former NFL players think they have degenerative brain disease CTE

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A new study of nearly 2,000 former NFL players found that one in three of those surveyed believe they have the degenerative brain disease CTE, which has affected hundreds of professional football players.

CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a brain disorder that’s been directly linked to repeated concussions and traumatic brain injuries. The disease can only be diagnosed after death, using an autopsy.

The research from Mass General Brigham — which was published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology — is particularly disturbing as it also determined that players who believe they have the disease are more likely to be suicidal. A quarter of those who participated in the survey reported having frequent suicidal thoughts, compared with just five percent of players who did not have those beliefs.

Aaron Hernandez sits in a Massachusetts courtroom in August 2013. Hernandez was diagnosed with CTE after his death four years later. Former NFL players who believe they have CTE are also more likely to be suicidal, according to new research. ( Jared Wickerham/Getty Images )

“We know from conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, these neurodegenerative conditions that don’t really have treatments or cures at the moment [and] that are really hard to diagnose, a lot of those conditions are associated with some suicidality and thoughts of self-harm,” the study’s first author, Dr Rachel Grashow, of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, told The Independent on Monday. “So, the final question we asked was, ‘Do we see similar associations with our former players?”

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez, who died by suicide in a Massachusetts prison in 2017, was diagnosed with CTE after his death. Brett Favre, of the Green Bay Packers, has said he believes he may have CTE, as well. Boston University announced last year that 345 former NFL players, out of 376 who were studied, had been diagnosed with CTE.

Grashow said those worried about having CTE also reported being more affected by conditions that were known to cause cognitive problems — independent of head injuries — including low testosterone, depression, headaches, and chronic pain. Such symptoms could be independent from CTE.

“They were telling us, as we learned that they were worried about CTE, that they actually have a lot of treatable conditions that cause cognitive problems in people, even if they have zero head injuries,” she continued. “While we can’t ever go back and undo the head injury, we may be able to go after some of these conditions while they’re alive.”

CTE is a degenerative disease that affects people who have suffered repeated concussions and traumatic brain injuries. However, it can only be diagnosed after autopsies. Doctors are hoping to treat conditions players experience while they are alive that could potentially reduce cognitive symptoms ( (Alamy/PA) )

Grashow said the authors hope there will be more focus on treating these conditions, which could potentially reduce cognitive symptoms.

“I think what gets lost in the conversation is that a lot of conditions in the body affect the brain,” she said.

For example, depression is something that can be treated with excercise and various therapies.

“Even though we know in ways that depression results from head injury, depression is ultimately treatable ... All of these conditions are treatable that may be contributing to their worries about CTE, maybe prematurely attributed to CTE, and leaving the players, I think, in a possesion of being more passive than active.”

