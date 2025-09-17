Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new type of jab that tackles the underlying causes of obesity could help people maintain weight loss even if they stop taking it.

The drug, which is called RES-010, is designed to block an RNA molecule called miR-22, which has been called a “master controller” when it comes to how the body uses fat.

Researchers hope that a weekly jab could control how the body breaks down fat and the production of mitochondria, the tiny structures that provide cells with energy and changes in how body fat is organised and functions.

Dr Riccardo Panella, co-founder and chief executive of Turin-based biotech Resalis Therapeutics, said: “Rather than reducing appetite, it changes the way in which the body uses fats, boosts the production and activity of mitochondria, the ‘batteries’ that power cells, and helps convert white fat, which stores energy, into brown fat, which burns it.

“Because it acts on these fundamental pathways, weight regain is less likely.”

A new weight loss jab could help people keep the weight off even when they stop taking it ( Getty/iStock )

Maintaining long-lasting weight loss has been the downfall of drugs such as Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy, which are taken by about 1.5 million people in the UK.

These medications are GLP-1 agonists, which are mainly used to control blood sugar levels, but they also reduce food cravings and can cause rapid weight loss.

However, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the UK’s health watchdog, highlighted research indicating that many individuals regain weight if not adequately supported after ceasing treatment.

One study published in the journal BMC Medicine found participants experienced significant periods of weight gain at eight, 12, and 20 weeks after stopping the drugs.

It comes after Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly said in August it was putting up the list price of the drug by as much as 170 per cent. The move sparked panic among many who already take the drug, with long-term users on higher doses expected to have to shell out an extra £100 each month.

In research presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, in Vienna, Austria, scientists found that when obese mice were given RES-010 they lost weight, despite eating the same amount as mice which were not given the treatment.

Once the drug was stopped the mice did not regain weight, according to an abstract presented at the meeting.

Another study looking into the safety of the jab in people is now in its early stages.

“RES-010 is pioneering a new class of RNA medicines that reprogramme the body’s metabolism, with the aim of producing long-lasting weight loss and improved metabolic health by, for example, improving liver health,” said Dr Panella.

Dr Adam Collins, associate professor of nutrition at the University of Surrey, added: “I think mechanistically this is speculative, without knowing the direct effects this is having on adipose tissue (fat cells) storage, and mitochondrial function (e.g. fat burning and thermogenesis). Even then, the exact molecular mechanisms behind these effects remain unclear.

“It is essential to see the full paper, to understand the mechanistic rationale behind the RES-10, and its proven metabolic effects, before interpreting any overall weight loss results.”