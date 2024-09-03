Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A New Hampshire father is fighting for his life after contracting three different mosquito-borne illnesses.

Joe Casey, 51, has been hospitalized since August 8 after testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, West Nile virus, and St. Louis Encephalitis virus.

His sister-in-law, Andrea Barker, shared the news on a GoFundMe page, writing that the family wasn’t initially sure what the problem was. But, after several days, she said Casey’s antibodies had tested positive for all three viruses.

They still do not know which of the three are causing his sickness.

Joe Casey, far left, and his family pose in front of a wooded area. Casey, 51, is fighting for his life after contracting multiple mosquito-borne viruses, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, West Nile virus, and St. Louis Encephalitis virus ( Angela Barker/GoFundMe )

Casey is in the Intensive Care Unit, and on a ventilator. Barker said the doctors had performed a tracheotomy in order to help the flow of oxygen into his lungs. He is under 24-hour supervision by doctors.

“My brother-in-law is not a small man, and to see someone that you love be as sick as he is and not be able to talk, to move, to communicate for over three weeks is terrifying and gut-wrenching,” Barker told local affiliate WBZ on Tuesday.

The station reported that Casey had swelling in his brain and is having a hard time communicating.

“He just got bit by a mosquito,” Barker said. “Be safe. Cover up. Wear bug spray. It can happen to anybody, and that’s the scariest thing.”

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has already taken the life of one New Hampshire man. Steven Perry, 41, passed away last month; he was the first reported death from the virus this year. There have also been a handful of deaths reported from West Nile virus.

As of August 27, there were no cases of the lesser known St. Louis Encephalitis across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A man walks a dog along a path in Plymouth, Massachusetts. On the path, a sign is posted warning of a curfew related to high risk of mosquito-borne disease. Plymouth is one of the state’s towns that has been sprayed with insecticide, in an effort to stop potential viral infections. ( (AP Photo/Steven Senne) )

St. Louis Encephalitis, like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, is spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes and can lead to brain or spinal cord inflammation. Its symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. In rare cases, long-term disability and death can occur.

There are no vaccines or medicines to prevent or treat any of these viruses.

News of Casey’s illness comes as eastern states have been on high alert, spraying pesticides and limiting outdoor time in areas where residents might be at higher risk of being bitten by a mosquito.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the Casey family’s medical expenses. They have raised more than half of a $50,000-dollar goal.