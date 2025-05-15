Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unregulated nasal tanning sprays, touted across social media, are raising alarms with Trading Standards due to potential health risks, including a possible link to melanoma skin cancer.

These sprays, which contain Melanotan 2, a chemical that darkens skin pigmentation, are being sold outside current UK regulations.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has issued a warning about these products, highlighting potential dangers beyond skin cancer. Users have reported nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure, and even changes in mole size and shape.

While marketed as cosmetics, bypassing regulations applied to medicinal products containing Melanotan 2, these sprays aren't subject to the same scrutiny as other beauty products.

This regulatory gap raises concerns about long-term health consequences, with studies suggesting a potential link to melanoma.

Furthermore, the act of inhaling the spray can irritate the respiratory tract, causing coughing, sneezing, and nasal congestion. Repeated use could lead to chronic respiratory problems.

The CTSI also flagged an emerging trend for flavoured nasal tanning sprays, drops and gummies, with “unscrupulous” sellers on Facebook and TikTok posting pictures of the products available in child-friendly flavours such as peach, bubblegum, grape, strawberry and lime.

open image in gallery Dangerous and unregulated nasal tanning sprays can cause nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure and even changes in mole shape and size, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said ( CTSI/PA Wire )

The CTSI said it feared they could become the latest ‘must have’ products “leading to a youth epidemic as we saw with disposable vapes”.

Nasal tanning sprays are growing in popularity thanks to their promotion by influencers and the products being widely available online.

According to British Beauty Council, the self-tan market is set to hit £746.3 million by 2027.

One woman, Edith Eagle, told the CTSI that she was in hospital “unable to breathe” after suffering a severe reaction to an unlicensed nasal tanning spray she bought online.

When explaining her symptoms, Ms Eagle said: “I can’t even explain it, but I was suffocating inside. It was as if I was drowning within my own body.”

The CTSI has urged the public to avoid any type of tanning products that are ingested or inhaled and instead use safer options such as creams and sprays bought from reputable retailers.

Richard Knight, CTSI lead officer for cosmetics and beauty, said: “Edith’s story is a sobering one, and an example of what can happen when putting unregulated products into our bodies.

“Unlike cosmetic products, nasal tanning sprays are unlikely to have had expert safety assessment, and use of relevant health warnings and instructions for safe use are rare.

“This means that no-one, including influencers, can truly know the risks of using these quasi-medical potions.”

open image in gallery Unregulated nasal tanning sprays, touted across social media, are raising alarms with Trading Standards due to potential health risks, including a possible link to melanoma skin cancer

Susanna Daniels, chief executive of Melanoma Focus, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned about the use of both nasal tanning sprays and tanning injections and their potential links with melanoma skin cancer.

“These unregulated and illegal products not only pose serious health risks but also encourage harmful behaviours, particularly among young consumers.

“We urge the public to consider the long-term impacts on their health and avoid using these substances altogether.”

Sunbed Association chairman Gary Lipman said: “Nasal sprays have absolutely no place in a professional tanning salon.

“We fully support CTSI’s campaign to heighten awareness of the dangers of using them. The end goal must be to eradicate access to these illegal and unregulated products.”

Consumers can report any suspicious cosmetic product or adverse reaction to Trading Standards immediately by calling the free Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Consumers in Scotland can contact Consumer Advice Scotland on 0808 164 6000, or Consumerline in Northern Ireland on 0300 123 6262.

A recent survey of Trading Standards officers found that unsafe cosmetic products were the biggest emerging threat to UK consumers.

CTSI has launched its latest ‘#CostofBeauty’ campaign, which raises awareness about the safety issues associated with three key cosmetics – nail glue, ‘professional use’ lash lift and tint kits, and the nasal tanning sprays.