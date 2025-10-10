Naked mole rats’ DNA could hold key to long life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of nature’s strangest animals may hold the secret to living a long life, scientists have revealed.

The naked mole rat may not be known for its good looks, but the bald rodent has long been appreciated for its resistance to cancer and long life expectancy, which can reach almost 40 years.

A new study published in the journal Science has uncovered the subterranean animals have evolved a complex DNA repair mechanism that researchers say could be the key to their longevity.

In the paper, scientists at Tonji University in Shanghai, China, say the wrinkled rats have developed evolutionary mutations in cGAS – a protein involved in sensing the damage and repair to strands of DNA and can trigger immune responses.

They found these mutations may enhance the animal’s ability to repair aging-related genetic damage, whereas in other species, such as mice and humans, cGAS can suppress DNA repair.

Naked mole rats are known for their strange looks and resistance to cancer ( Getty Images )

Scientists behind the study think this different impact of cGAS on DNA may hold the answer to the naked mole rat’s long life.

Moreover, they said that despite its odd looks, the creature’s genetic make-up is “surprisingly” closer to humans than mice, making it a “valuable model” for studying its secrets to longevity.

Speaking to the BBC, Professor Gabriel Balmus, who studies DNA repair and ageing at the University of Cambridge, said the discovery was exciting and "the tip of the iceberg" when it comes to understanding why the rodents live such long lives.

"I think if we could reverse-engineer the naked mole-rat's biology," said Prof Balmus, "we might bring some much-needed therapies for an ageing society."

In a related Perspective article, a type of academic review that offers a forward-looking view on new discoveries, biologist John Martinez said: “The findings from Chen et al. describe an unexpected role for naked mole-rat cGAS in the nucleus that influences longevity.

“Further research will be required to establish the roles that cGAS may play in the nucleus in other organisms, both short- and long-lived, but the answer may be substantially more complex than originally predicted.”