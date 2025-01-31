Another case of deadly mpox strain detected in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another case of a deadly mpox variant has been reported in England.

Britain’s health security agency (UKHSA) said on Friday another case of the clade lb has been detected, the eight case confirmed in the country since October last year.

The government agency said the risk to the population remained low. The clade lb variant is a new form of the virus that is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.

The UKHSA said the new case - detected in London in a patient who had recently returned from Uganda which is seeing community transmission of the variant - had no links to the previous cases identified in England.

“In the context of the outbreak in parts of Africa, we expect to see the occasional imported case of clade Ib mpox in the UK,” the UKHSA added.

What you need to know about mpox strain Clade 1b Clade 1b mpox was a strain previously circulating mainly in Africa.

It is distinct from the Clade 2b strain responsible for the 2022-23 outbreak.

While the WHO has declared a public health emergency due to its rapid spread in Africa, the risk to the UK general public is considered low.

Current mpox vaccines are likely to offer strong protection against this new strain.

The first UK case was identified through PCR testing, and authorities expect more imported cases.

Read more here.

Clade Ib mpox has been circulating in several countries in Africa in recent months. Imported cases have been detected in a number of countries including Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States.

What are Mpox symptoms?

“If you get infected with mpox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear,” says Dr Kathryn Basford at ASDA Online Doctor. “Symptoms to look out for include a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue, followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

“The rash progresses from flat lesions to raised bumps, then fluid-filled blisters, and finally, scabs that eventually fall off.

“The illness usually lasts two to four weeks and is generally mild, but in some cases, it can be severe.”

open image in gallery Rash and blisters on a hand from a mpox infection (Alamy/PA)

People often mistake the rashes for chicken pox.

“It is very important to note these symptoms can also be associated with more common infections such as chickenpox so it is important to discuss with a healthcare professional and if required, be tested,” adds Roberts.

Who is most at risk?

“Those most at risk are in close contact with someone with mpox, including household members, sexual partners, as well as healthcare workers, men who have sex with men, people with weakened immune systems, and individuals in regions where mpox is spreading,” says Basford.

“People who have recently travelled to, or who have been in close contact with someone who has recently travelled to, areas of central or east Africa where there are outbreaks of mpox, are at higher risk of catching mpox.”