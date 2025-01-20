Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new case of severe mpox variant Clade Ib has been detected in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned.

It was detected in East Sussex after a person recently returned from Uganda, where there is currently community transmission of the illness. They are now under specialist care at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

This is the sixth case of Clade Ib mpox, also known as monkeypox, confirmed in England since October 2024.

Deputy Director at UKHSA, Dr Meera Chand, said: “The risk to the UK population remains low following this sixth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread.”

She also thanked clinicians for “rapidly recognising the symptoms and the work of our specialist laboratory” in detecting this new case.

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by the UKHSA and partner organisations, where they will be offered testing and vaccination where necessary to prevent further infections. If they have symptoms or test positive, they will be advised on any necessary further care.

The UKHSA confirmed there had been “extensive planning” to ensure healthcare professionals were equipped to prepare for any confirmed cases.

Clade Ib mpox has been circulating in several countries in Africa in recent months, according to the agency. There have been imported cases detected in a number of countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Canada and the United States.

The World Health Organisation declared a public health emergency of international concern after the Clade IB variant was detected in Africa in August 2024.

Professor of Health Protection at the University of the West of England, Dr Jon Roberts, explained there are two ‘clades’ with different clinical severities when seen in humans.

“Clade I can be associated with more severe disease and in the UK is currently designated a high consequence infectious disease (HCID),” said Dr Roberts in November.

“Clade II is no longer designated a HCID and was associated with a global outbreak of infection in 2022-2023, including cases in the UK.”

Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash with blisters, spots or ulcers which can appear anywhere on the body. Those with the disease may also have a fever, headache, backache and muscle aches.

A rash usually appears one to five days after a fever, headache and other symptoms.

Spread may occur through direct contact with rash, skin lesions or scabs caused by the virus, including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or other skin-to-skin contact.

There is also a risk from contact with bodily fluids such as saliva or mucus; contact with bedding or towels or clothing. It’s also possible to spread through close and prolonged face-to-face contact such as talking, breathing, coughing, or sneezing.