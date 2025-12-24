Officials warn against using AI chatbots when seeking mental health support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NHS mental health director has issued a stark warning against relying on artificial intelligence (AI) for mental health support over the Christmas period, citing potential dangers and a lack of nuanced understanding.

Dr Adrian James, national medical director for mental health at NHS England, emphasised that while AI is a "fantastic resource when used appropriately," it "cannot be relied upon for everything and in some cases can be dangerous."

He also stressed the "vital" importance of people knowing they can access the health service during the festive season, whether via 111, online talking therapies, or their GP.

This caution follows a recent survey revealing that over a third of adults had turned to AI chatbots for help with their wellbeing. Dr James noted: "As a psychiatrist, I’ve seen an increase in the number of vulnerable patients turning to AI chatbots for mental health support over the last year. Despite AI now being part of everyday life and a fantastic resource when used appropriately, it cannot be relied upon for everything and in some cases can be dangerous."

The poll, conducted by the charity Mental Health UK in November, surveyed 2,000 individuals and found 37 per cent had used an AI chatbot to support their mental health or wellbeing. When asked why they had turned to AI, around four in 10 people cited ease of access as a primary reason, while almost a quarter pointed to long waits for help on the NHS.

Dr James further elaborated on the risks, particularly during the festive period: "During the festive period, I know Christmas can affect mental health in lots of different ways, whether it be financial pressures or feeling isolated, so it is vital that people know that they can turn to the NHS for help. The vast majority of AI chatbots do not have access to your mental health history, cannot fully understand the nuances during a serious mental health situation, and can give completely wrong advice, especially when they’re led off their script. But my biggest worry is for those users who are at risk of losing touch with reality. During an episode of psychosis, people are at higher risk of self-harm and suicide, and chatbots have an in-built preference to agree while lacking the sophistication to pick up on and to challenge problematic thoughts – this could lead to potentially dangerous situations."

He urged individuals to seek professional help: "The best support for your mental health comes from a trained healthcare provider, so I would urge anyone concerned to come forward and seek NHS support as soon as possible – you can get urgent support in a crisis by phoning 111. If you need support for depression or anxiety you can refer yourselves to NHS talking therapy service online at nhs.uk or by going to your GP."

Elsewhere, NHS England also highlighted that record numbers of people are now actively using the NHS app to manage their health, with more than 39 million registered users across the country. More than 313,000 people used the app on Christmas day last year, with over 200 logins every 60 seconds on average.

Jules Hunt, interim director general for technology, digital and data, encouraged continued use of the app for general health management: "Nearly 40 million people in England are now registered with the NHS app and I’d encourage anyone who needs it to log into the app over the festive season to take advantage of the range of features it now offers – from tracking when your prescription is ready to checking the latest health advice. As ever, please continue to use A&E and 999 in life-threatening emergencies or use 111 Online and other services through the NHS app for less urgent conditions."