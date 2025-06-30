Study finds new link between HRT and breast cancer risk in young women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is not broadly linked to young-onset breast cancer, using certain types before menopause could increase the risk of it developing in young women, a new study suggests.

An international team of researchers found that overall, the use of HRT – a treatment commonly used to alleviate menopause symptoms – was not connected to young-onset breast cancer. Then they looked at the specific type used.

Various types of HRT are available, containing different hormones, including oestrogen products, progestogen, or a combination of both.

These medicines can be taken or used in different ways and work by replacing the hormones oestrogen and progesterone, which can fall to lower levels as women approach the menopause.

The researchers found that oestrogen hormone therapy use appeared to decrease breast cancer risk, while oestrogen plus progestin therapy appeared to increase it.

open image in gallery Various types of HRT are available ( Getty Images/iStock )

Most studies examining the links between hormone therapy and breast cancer risk have been conducted in older women.

Previous work, which has focused on women who have already been through the menopause, suggests that oestrogen plus progestin hormone therapy is a risk factor for breast cancer.

But academics from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in the US wanted to explore the risks among younger women on hormone therapy, who may take these drugs after gynaecological surgery or during perimenopause.

The new meta-analysis published in the journal Lancet Oncology examined data drawn from previous studies of 459,476 women aged 16 to 54 years old.

Some 2 per cent of this group (8,455) developed young-onset breast cancer, which means the disease was diagnosed before they were 55 years old.

And 15 per cent of women involved in the study reported using hormone therapy, with oestrogen plus progestin hormone therapy and oestrogen being the most common types.

They found that oestrogen hormone therapy appeared to reduce the risk of young breast cancer by 14 per cent, while oestrogen plus progestin therapy increased the risk by 10 per cent.

open image in gallery For most people, the risk of developing breast cancer because of taking HRT is small and is outweighed by the benefits ( Getty Images )

“Although the strength of these associations might vary by age at first use, duration of use, gynaecological surgery status, and other factors, unopposed oestrogen hormone therapy use appears to decrease breast cancer risk and oestrogen plus progestin therapy appears to increase breast cancer risk,” the authors wrote.

“The findings can be used to augment clinical recommendations for hormone therapy use in young women, for whom guidance was previously scarce.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, head of research communications at the charity Breast Cancer Now, said: “This large-scale study offers useful insights for women aged under 55 on how HRT (hormone replacement therapy) may influence their chances of developing breast cancer before the menopause.

“It found that oestrogen-only therapy was linked to a lower risk, while combined oestrogen and progesterone therapy was associated with a small increase in risk of developing breast cancer in some women – particularly when used for more than two years or in women who hadn’t undergone surgery to remove their uterus or both ovaries.

“These results are largely in line with what we already know about taking HRT for menopausal symptoms and its effects on breast cancer risk – for most people, the risk of developing breast cancer because of taking HRT is small and is outweighed by the benefits.

“The risk is higher the longer you take it, and the risk is higher with combined HRT compared to oestrogen-only HRT.

“Taking HRT is a very personal decision and, as such, it’s vital that everyone has the information they need on the benefits and risks, discusses them with their GP or specialist team and is supported to make the choice that’s right for them.

“We’d encourage anyone with questions about HRT and their breast cancer risk to speak to their GP or to our expert nurses by calling our free, confidential Helpline on 0808 800 6000.”