Six foods men can eat to slow aging: study

A new study has revealed six foods men can eat to slow aging, and they are all plant-based.

These foods could help turn back the biological clock by decreasing epigenetic age - which refers to how old a person’s cells are rather than a person’s chronological age.

According to a study published in the peer-reviewed Aging Journal last month, certain foods with methyl adaptogens can slow a person’s epigenetic age. Methyl adaptogens are natural compounds found in plant-based foods.

The foods that researchers found decreased epigenetic age are green tea, oolong tea, turmeric, rosemary, garlic and berries.

open image in gallery A new study has revealed six foods men can eat to slow aging, and they are all plant-based ( Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images )

Nearly four dozen healthy men between the ages of 50 and 72 years old participated in the study.

While the study is a starting point in understanding how certain foods with methyl adaptogens can decrease epigenetic age, researchers admitted that future studies should include a more “extensive and diverse population to enhance generalizability.”

Plant-based foods and veganism have grown in popularity since the 2010s, but now, Americans are eating more meat as they focus on an easy way to up their protein intake.

open image in gallery While plant-based foods and veganism have grown in popularity over the past two decades, more Americans are currently eating meat as they focus on an easy way to up their protein intake ( Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images )

By 2022, the amount of meat Americans ate on average per year had dropped to 264 pounds, which was a 10-pound decrease in two years, The New York Times reported in an article from April titled, “Meat Is Back, on Plates and in Politics.”

But meat consumption is now on the rise.

The Times cited a March report from the Food Industry Association and the Meat Institute that found meat sales hit a record high of $104.6 billion in 2024.