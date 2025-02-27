Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As concerns swirl over the rapidly growing measles outbreak in West Texas, other states are reporting cases of the deadly virus around the U.S.

So far, six states have cases, including New Mexico, Georgia, Alaska, New Jersey, and California.

Only one death — the first U.S. measles death since 2015 — has been confirmed. The outbreak is the worst in Texas where more than 120 people - mostly unvaccinated- have been stricken with the disease.

Measles, which can survive in the air for up to two hours, can cause serious illness.

While the virus was once considered to have been “eliminated,” outbreaks are occurring where vaccination rates have fallen.

Between 2020 and March 2024, there was a total of 338 measles cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 30 percent happened at the start of 2024.

Here’s where cases have cropped up this year:

open image in gallery More than 120 people have been sickened by measles in West Texas. But, cases have also been reported in New Jersey and other states ( AP )

Texas

Texas reported the first death in the West Texas outbreak on Wednesday. The school-aged child was not vaccinated, and was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and later died. The victim’s name has not been released.

As of Tuesday, 124 cases of measles have been confirmed in the state since late January. Eighteen people have been hospitalized.

The majority of cases have been in younger individuals between the ages of five and 17 years old.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had issued a health alert earlier in the week after a person with measles traveled between San Marcos and San Antonio, potentially exposing “tens to hundreds of thousands” of people, according to KSAT.

New Mexico

There have been nine cases of measles reported by the New Mexico Department of Health. The cases come following an outbreak in Lea County. The county is close to Gaines County, Texas, which is the area at the center of the Lone Star State’s outbreak.

However, New Mexico’s cases have “no known links to the Texas cases.”

open image in gallery A map shows where measles cases have cropped up around the nation. So far, six states have been impacted by the virus ( CDC )

New Jersey

New Jersey health authorities reported two additional measles cases this week. The cases were linked to a child in Bergen County who had recently traveled abroad.

“The two secondary cases of measles that have been identified were individuals with close contact to the original measles case. The individuals have been under quarantine, minimizing any additional potential exposures. At this time, there are no additional cases,” the state’s health department told The Independent in an email on Thursday.

All three of the patients were unvaccinated, according to WABC.

The state had announced the first case a little over a week ago, saying that anyone who had visited the Englewood Hospital Emergency Department may be at risk of developing the illness and should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

California

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that it had been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International Airport.

The exposed individual is an infant, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The person arrived on Korean Air flight KAL11/KE11 at the Tom Bradley Terminal on February 19. People in the area from approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PST may be at risk of developing measles dues to exposure, as well as those assigned to specific seats on the same flight. The passengers will be notified by their local health departments.

open image in gallery A health worker administers a measles test to a car passenger at a mobile testing site outside Seminole Hospital District Friday, February 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. Many of the infected in the latest outbreak were unvaccinated ( AP )

Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health said earlier this month that it had confirmed two additional measles cases in unvaccinated metro Atlanta residents, bringing the state total to three.

All of those infected were family members who were unvaccinated.

Alaska

A case of measles was recorded in January in an unvaccinated adult who had traveled overseas.

The individual is a resident of the Southern Kenai Peninsula. They were flying home on Alaska Air flight 228 from Seattle to Anchorage.

“The person sought care and was immediately isolated upon arrival at the South Peninsula Hospital Emergency Department on January 13; clinical specimens were obtained for measles testing,” the state said.