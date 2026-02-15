Measles: How it spreads and who is most at risk as UK loses elimination status

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has lost its measles elimination status, global health officials confirmed earlier this year, as dozens of suspected cases now emerge across north London amid a concerning outbreak affecting several schools.

The highly infectious viral illness, once largely controlled, poses a renewed public health threat, particularly to unvaccinated individuals.

Measles is a viral infection that spreads with alarming ease among those not fully protected. Initial symptoms often mimic a common cold, followed a few days later by a distinctive rash.

This rash typically begins on the face and behind the ears before spreading across the body, presenting as raised, blotchy patches that are usually not itchy. Some individuals may also develop small spots inside their mouths.

open image in gallery Measles is no longer absent from the UK (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

While many recover, measles can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation. In rare instances, it can result in long-term disability or even death.

Babies and individuals with compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable. For pregnant people, the illness carries additional risks, potentially causing miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, or a baby with a low birthweight.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

An individual is infectious from approximately four days before the rash appears until four days after its onset. To mitigate transmission, the NHS advises simple measures such as opening windows and doors, frequent handwashing with soap and warm water, and using tissues for coughs and sneezes, disposing of them immediately.

Sharing personal items like cutlery, cups, towels, or bedding is also discouraged.

open image in gallery Sneezing can pass on measles ( PA Archive )

Crucially, there is no specific treatment for measles, making vaccination the most effective defence. Two doses of a measles-containing vaccine offer high levels of protection and are vital in preventing widespread outbreaks. The MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox, is typically offered to children at 12 and 18 months.

The MMR vaccine, covering measles, mumps, and rubella, remains available for older children and adults born on or before 31 December 2019 who missed their vaccinations.

However, recent figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) paint a worrying picture of declining vaccine uptake. Last year, not a single childhood vaccine in England met the 95 per cent target recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for achieving herd immunity.

Only 91.9 per cent of five-year-olds had received their first MMR dose, a figure unchanged from 2023/24 and the lowest since 2010/11. The uptake for both MMR doses among five-year-olds was even lower at 83.7 per cent, marking the lowest level since 2009/10.

Similarly, the first MMR dose uptake at 24 months stood at 88.9 per cent in 2024/25, unchanged from the previous year and also the lowest since 2009/10, underscoring a critical gap in public health protection.