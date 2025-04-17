The CDC says its tally of US measles cases is likely an undercount

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of measles cases traced to the West Texas outbreak are likely undercounted, health officials say.

Dr. David Sugerman, a senior scientist leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measles response, told a meeting of the centers’ vaccine advisory committee that officials believe there’s “quite a large amount of cases that are not reported and underreported.”

“In working very closely with our colleagues in Texas; in talking with families, they may mention prior cases that have recovered and never received testing, other families that may have cases and never sought treatment,” he said Tuesday.

Sugerman also noted that most of the nation’s cases have been driven in undervaccinated communities like the Lone Star State’s Gaines County. The county accounts for nearly 65 percent of the state’s cases.

open image in gallery The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that the number of measles cases reported in an outbreak in West Texas are likely an undercount. The highly contagious virus has spread largely among unvaccinated people. ( Getty Images )

The agency has deployed more than a dozen people to the state, and is sending more this week.

“This reallocation, or what Dr. Sugerman called scraping, is not unique to this outbreak or a direct result of current initiatives to restructure CDC. When outbreaks occur, the agency must reallocate resources from other programs to respond,” the CDC told The Independent on Thursday.

Right now, the CDC reports that there are more than 700 cases across the U.S., although it only updates its tally once a week.

In Texas, the state’s health authorities said Tuesday that there were 561 cases confirmed there since January, as well as 58 hospitalizations over the course of the outbreak.

Two unvaccinated children who lived in the outbreak area have died.

Measles is prevented by getting doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine that provide decades-long immunity. But, convincing communities to get the vaccine or vaccinate their children has proven to be a major hurdle. Rising vaccine hesitancy has been reported across the nation.

open image in gallery Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has endorsed getting the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. However, he has also said the vaccines should not be mandated ( Getty Images )

“Parental vaccine hesitancy might be contributing to the low levels of influenza vaccination coverage, due to a higher degree of hesitancy among parents about influenza vaccine compared with other routine childhood vaccines,” researchers said last year in a study published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

While Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has endorsed getting the measles shots, he has also promoted some questionable alternative practices, claimed the vaccines were “leaky” and said that the vaccines should not be mandated.

Experts have warned that casting doubts on vaccines could come with deadly consequences and reverse years of medical progress – especially with measles’ continued spread. Sugerman said coverage with the vaccine has been decreasing since the pandemic.

“It is often said that the first responsibility of any government is the safety and protection of its people,” the journal Nature’s editorial board said. “That alone should be reason enough for policymakers to encourage people to get themselves and their children vaccinated. Vaccines save lives, and casting doubt on their safety could have dangerous and far-reaching consequences.”