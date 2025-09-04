Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crucial patient safety initiative, Martha’s Rule, is to be rolled out across every acute hospital in England, empowering worried families and patients to seek a rapid second opinion on their care. The scheme, which has already seen hundreds of patients benefit from potentially life-saving changes to their treatment, was established following the tragic death of 13-year-old Martha Mills.

Martha developed sepsis while under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London in 2021. A coroner later concluded she would most likely have survived had doctors identified the warning signs of her rapidly deteriorating condition and transferred her to intensive care sooner.

Martha’s parents, Merope Mills, an editor at the Guardian, and her husband Paul Laity, raised concerns about Martha’s health a number of times but these were brushed aside.

The escalation process, which formalises access to a critical care team for a second opinion, is available 24/7 and is advertised throughout hospitals.

Under the move, an urgent clinical review is carried out by a different team in the hospital if a patient’s condition is worsening and they or their family feels they are not getting the care needed.

Staff can also ask for a review from a different team if they are concerned about a patient’s treatment.

Between September 2024 and June 2025, some 4,906 calls were made to Martha’s rule helplines to escalate concerns about care, NHS England said.

Almost three-quarters (71.9%) of calls were from families seeking help, with 720 calls leading to changes in care, such as new medicines and antibiotics.

Almost 800 (794) calls led to clinical concerns such as medication or investigation delays being addressed.

A further 1,030 calls led to changes with communication and discharge planning issues.

All 210 acute inpatient sites in England now offer the service, NHS England said.

open image in gallery Following the death of their daughter Martha, Merope Mills and Paul Laity campaigned for the creation of Martha’s Rule, allowing patients, families and carers the chance to easily request a second opinion from a senior doctor in the same hospital (Mills/Laity family photograph/PA) ( PA Media )

Ms Mills and Mr Laity said in a statement: “It would be Martha’s 18th birthday today, another milestone she has missed as a result of the poor care and hospital errors that led to her unnecessary death.

“We feel her absence every day, but at least Martha’s rule is already preventing many families from experiencing something similar.

“The figures prove that lives are saved when patients and families are given power to act on their suspicions when they feel doctors might have got it wrong and their voice isn’t being heard.

“We are pleased to know more hospitals are taking up Martha’s rule and look forward to a time when every patient in the UK knows about the initiative, and has easy access to it.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “No family should ever have to go through what Merope and Paul Mills endured when they lost Martha, but her parents’ tireless campaigning has created a lasting legacy that is already having a potentially lifesaving impact across England.

“Martha’s rule puts patients and families at the heart of their care. By rolling this out to every acute hospital in England, we’re delivering on our promise through our plan for change to rebuild trust in the NHS and put patient safety first.

“With hundreds of potentially life-saving interventions and changes in care triggered so far, Martha’s rule is about ensuring that patients and their families have their voices heard when it is needed most.

“This is exactly the kind of reform our health service needs – listening to patients, learning from tragedy and taking action to prevent it happening again. Martha’s memory will live on through every life this rule helps to save.”

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: “There is no shadow of a doubt that Martha’s rule is having a transformative impact on the way hospitals are able to work with patients and families to address deterioration or concerns about care.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Merope and Paul, who have campaigned tirelessly on this issue and continue to work with us to ensure Martha’s rule is at the centre of our efforts to boost patient safety and quality of care.

“I also want to thank clinical staff up and down the country who have swiftly implemented this potentially life-saving intervention and ensured its success.”