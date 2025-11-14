Ethiopia reports first Marburg outbreak as WHO sends team to Omo region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ethiopia has confirmed its first-ever Marburg virus outbreak, with nine cases identified in the Omo region, which borders South Sudan. The announcement follows an investigation into a suspected viral haemorrhagic fever, for which the Ethiopian government had been praised for its transparency by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), commended Ethiopia's swift response, stating it demonstrated a "commitment to bringing the outbreak under control quickly." The WHO has dispatched a technical team to support the East African nation with testing and outbreak response efforts.

The UN agency confirmed it is also "providing essential supplies, including personal protective equipment for health workers and infection-prevention supplies, as well as a rapidly deployable isolation tent to bolster clinical care and management capacity." Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya voiced concern over the outbreak's proximity to South Sudan, noting its "fragile health system."

open image in gallery In this Oct. 8, 2014 photo, a medical worker from the Infection Prevention and Control unit wearing full protective equipment carries a meal to an isolation tent housing a man being quarantined after coming into contact in Uganda with a carrier of the Marburg Virus, at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The disease was initially recognised in 1967 following two large simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia. It is thought that the disease initially results from prolonged human exposure to caves or mines inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies.

Marburg virus fatality rate

The Marburg virus, akin to Ebola, originates in fruit bats and spreads through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. No other African country has reported recent Marburg cases.

It is highly contagious and can cause haemorrhagic fever with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment.

The time between infection and the onset of symptoms can vary and is usually between two and 21 days. These will be felt “abruptly” says WHO, beginning with high fever, severe headache and muscle pains.

More symptoms usually show after another three days, commonly including:

watery diarrhoea

stomach pain

nausea

vomiting

Between five and seven days, forms of bleeding will usually begin and, in fatal cases, it will be severe blood loss that causes death. This will be in the form of blood in the vomit, faeces and several orifices.