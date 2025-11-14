Ethiopia reports first Marburg outbreak as WHO sends team to Omo region
The WHO has dispatched a technical team to support the East African nation with testing and response efforts
Ethiopia has confirmed its first-ever Marburg virus outbreak, with nine cases identified in the Omo region, which borders South Sudan. The announcement follows an investigation into a suspected viral haemorrhagic fever, for which the Ethiopian government had been praised for its transparency by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), commended Ethiopia's swift response, stating it demonstrated a "commitment to bringing the outbreak under control quickly." The WHO has dispatched a technical team to support the East African nation with testing and outbreak response efforts.
The UN agency confirmed it is also "providing essential supplies, including personal protective equipment for health workers and infection-prevention supplies, as well as a rapidly deployable isolation tent to bolster clinical care and management capacity." Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya voiced concern over the outbreak's proximity to South Sudan, noting its "fragile health system."
The disease was initially recognised in 1967 following two large simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia. It is thought that the disease initially results from prolonged human exposure to caves or mines inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies.
Marburg virus fatality rate
The Marburg virus, akin to Ebola, originates in fruit bats and spreads through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. No other African country has reported recent Marburg cases.
It is highly contagious and can cause haemorrhagic fever with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment.
The time between infection and the onset of symptoms can vary and is usually between two and 21 days. These will be felt “abruptly” says WHO, beginning with high fever, severe headache and muscle pains.
More symptoms usually show after another three days, commonly including:
- watery diarrhoea
- stomach pain
- nausea
- vomiting
Between five and seven days, forms of bleeding will usually begin and, in fatal cases, it will be severe blood loss that causes death. This will be in the form of blood in the vomit, faeces and several orifices.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments