What is lupus and how is it treated?

Three patients in the UK have received a “groundbreaking” treatment for lupus on the NHS, which experts hope could eradicate the need for lifelong drugs.

The therapy works by genetically modifying cells to enable the body’s own immune system to recognise and attack problem cells, in this case those that are driving lupus inflammation.

Until now, the treatment called CAR T-cell therapy has been used only in cancer patients in the UK, but researchers believe it could treat range of diseases including lupus and multiple sclerosis.A

In the new NHS trial, three patients have received the therapy for the most serious form of lupus, a condition that can be life-threatening and cause damage to the heart, lungs, brain and kidneys.

Several celebrities have shared their experiences with lupus, including US singers Selena Gomez and Halsey, as well as Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson.

But what exactly is the condition, what are its symptoms and how is it treated?

What is Lupus?

The NHS says lupus, or systemic lupus erythematosus, is a long-term condition that subverts the immune system, causing the body’s natural defence measures to turn on healthy organs.

There is currently no cure but it is not contagious.

Precisely what causes it is not clear but viral infections, adverse reactions to certain medicines, sunlight, puberty, childbirth and the menopause have all been proposed as possible instigators and it is understood to be more likely to affect women than men and black and Asian women more than caucasian women.

What are the symptoms of Lupus?

The health service advises anyone experiencing the following symptoms to seek an appointment with their GP: joint and muscle pain, extreme tiredness that will not go away no matter how much you rest and rashes on the nose and cheeks.

Secondary symptoms include: headaches, mouth sores, high temperature, hair loss and sensitivity to light, resulting in rashes on exposed skin.

The NHS stresses the importance of an early diagnosis to successful treatment and warns that lupus can prove difficult to identify because the tell-tale signs of it manifesting, such as the inflammation of vital organs like the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, are similar to other conditions.

GPs will usually order a blood test to determine whether lupus is prevalent, the number of antibodies present indicating how severe a case the individual may have.

X-rays and scans might then be deemed necessary to survey the extent of any organ damage.

Anyone diagnosed with lupus is then likely to be called back for further blood and urine tests as their condition lingers, with symptoms likely to come and go in periods of relapse and remission.

How is Lupus treated?

Lupus is typically treated with anti-inflammatory medicines like ibuprofen, hydroxychloroquine for fatigue and skin and joint problems and with steroid tablets, injections and creams for kidney inflammation and rashes.

In severe cases, rituximab and belimumab might be administered to target the number of antibodies in the blood and boost the immune system.

The NHS recommends managing symptoms by using high-factor sun cream, staying active without exhausting yourself, trying relaxation techniques to stave off stress, seeking support from your friends, family and employer and maintaining a balanced diet rich in Vitamin D and calcium.

Stopping smoking and avoiding long periods of exposure to bright lights and the sun are also advised.