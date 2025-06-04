Being active in nature can help people with chronic back pain, researchers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of Americans are living with chronic back pain, with more than a quarter experiencing lower back pain. It is the sixth-most costly condition in the U.S. and can be incredibly debilitating, making even standing up or sitting at work a struggle.

Now, researchers say people may find relief from these and other negative effects of the condition by heading outdoors.

Nature offers an escape from the pain, in addition to enabling them to connect with others on a social level, researchers claim. Furthermore, the natural features, including the sound of running water and fresh air, helped to give them a feeling of tranquillity that relieved the stresses and anxieties created by their pain levels.

“Our research showed that those able to get out into nature saw the benefits of doing so, both from a physical and a mental perspective,” Dr. Alexander Smith, a researcher in the University of Plymouth’s School of Psychology, said in a statement.

Smith is the lead author of the small study which was published Tuesday in the Journal of Pain.

The study, which is the first of its kind, asked people experiencing chronic lower back pain – in some cases for nearly 40 years – about the role nature plays in their coping strategies. Its conclusions were based on interviews with 10 people who had experienced chronic lower back pain for between five and 38 years.

open image in gallery Spending time in nature can help relieve stress and other symptoms for Americans living with chronic lower back pain, researchers said this week. More than 16 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic back pain ( Getty Images/iStock )

The research follows previous work highlighting the benefits of nature in fighting stress and promoting mental health. Another study showed that exposure to nature can regulate the sympathetic nervous system in as little as five minutes. Mindfulness-based therapy has also been shown to be effective.

“This means that we can get an almost immediate benefit from stepping outside,” Mayo Clinic nurse practitioner Jodie Smith explained. And doing so on a recurrent basis may prevent cumulative effects from stress, which could mean a lower risk for chronic disease, illness and mortality.”

But, people with chronic back pain may need to be more cautious when heading out on a hike.

Hiking with an incorrect technique and with improper equipment, such as an ill-fitted backpack, can have a detrimental impact, Dr. Eric Freeman, an interventional spine and pain specialist at Redefine Healthcare in New Jersey, warned.

Still, it can also fortify the health of people with back pain.

“Hiking is a good activity for those who suffer from back pain because it helps increase muscular circulation, which improves soft tissue flexibility in the spine as well as other large muscle groups. Hiking also helps strengthen the muscles that support your spine and improves flexibility and posture, resulting in minimized osteoarthritis pain,” he said.

open image in gallery Getting outside offers multiple mental and physical health benefits. Hiking can help to strengthen muscles ( Getty Images/iStock )

Uneven terrain was a factor the study participants said they were commonly worried about, but walking on such terrains can also contribute to improved balance and muscle activity.

Based on these findings, the researchers said they recommend that people with chronic lower back pain and their doctors give greater consideration to the role nature can play in their health and wellbeing. They also recommended that natural spaces become more accessible.

“Simple changes, such as better paths and seating, and technological innovations including virtual reality may help make those benefits accessible to everyone. But we hope our findings open the door to greater exploration of how that might be achieved,” Dr. Smith said.