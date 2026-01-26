Study reveals one lifestyle habit that could put you at risk of long Covid
Consuming tobacco could put you at an increased risk of suffering chest pain, shortness of breath and pain in your joints
A new study on long Covid has revealed that one lifestyle habit could put you at an increasing risk of developing the condition and leave you with chest pain for months.
Those who regularly smoke cigarettes were found to be more commonly associated with four major symptoms of long Covid in comparison to non-smokers.
Long Covid was first reported during the 2020 pandemic, and is characterised by symptoms affecting multiple organs and persisting for at least three months or longer.
In previous studies, it has been reported to be associated with obesity, advanced age and having underlying health conditions. It has also been shown that women are more likely to be affected.
However, a research group led by Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine has conducted an analysis of the correlation between long Covid and tobacco use, and discovered that smokers of various different methods were more commonly associated with stronger symptoms.
Using a nationwide survey involving 34,000 participants, with 5,068 having a history of Covid-19, they were separated into five categories; non-smokers, former users, combustible cigarette (CC) users, heated tobacco product (HTP) users and dual users.
Analysis, published in Scientific Reports, discovered that current smokers were more associated with chest pain, shortness of breath, pain in joins and distortion to sense of smell in comparison to non-smokers.
In dual users, these same symptoms were recorded as well as a bitter taste in the mouth. Meanwhile, HTP users suffered from symptoms of shortness of breath and sexual dysfunction.
While symptoms vary differently depending on smoking patterns, individuals who use combustible and heated tobacco products may experience worse symptoms.
“This study is the first to reveal that Long COVID differs depending on smoking patterns. Specifically, individuals who use both combustible and heated tobacco products showed a stronger correlation with more symptoms. These findings underscore the importance of ceasing tobacco use,” graduate student Erika Toyokura stated.
Associate Professor Kazuhisa Asai concluded: “Going forward, we plan to examine the causal relationship and underlying mechanisms between smoking and Long COVID symptoms, and apply these findings to public health policies and clinical practice.”
