Thousands referred for liver cancer checks after on-the-spot scan

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Storm Newton
Sunday 24 August 2025 19:01 EDT
Thousands of people across England have been referred for liver cancer checks following the expansion of mobile scanning trucks.

The on-the-spot scans look for cirrhosis – scarring of the liver – or advanced fibrosis, a build-up of scar tissue in the organ, both of which increase the risk of liver cancer.

Some 112,831 people have had a FibroScan of their liver, with 8,470 referred for further tests, since the pilot started two years ago.

There are around 6,600 new cases of liver cancer every year in the UK, and they may not cause any symptoms.

The NHS scheme is targeting at-risk people, including those who drink a lot of alcohol, have a history of viral hepatitis, or those with non-alcoholic liver disease.

There are around 6,600 new cases of liver cancer every year in the UK (Alamy/PA)

The 20 trucks - up from 11 - offer checks in a range of locations, such as GP practices, food banks, diabetes clinics, sexual health clinics and homeless shelters.

Some areas also station the vehicles at football matches and outside supermarkets.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national cancer director, said: “By reaching out into communities and making it easier for people to get checked, we will catch more cancers at an early stage, when the chances of successful treatment are much higher, and this can save lives.

“This programme has seen thousands more people referred for important further tests, allowing them to get vital treatment sooner alongside the support they need from the NHS to lead healthier lives.

“It’s a great example of the health service increasing its focus on prevention, as set out in the 10-year health plan.”

Main symptoms of liver cancer

NHS

Symptoms of liver cancer can include:

  • the whites of your eyes turning yellow or your skin turning yellow, which may be less obvious on brown or black skin (jaundice) – you may also have itchy skin, darker pee and paler poo than usual
  • loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to
  • feeling tired or having no energy
  • feeling generally unwell or having symptoms like flu
  • a lump in the right side of your tummy

Other symptoms can affect your digestion, such as:

  • feeling or being sick
  • pain at the top right side of your tummy or in your right shoulder
  • symptoms of indigestion, such as feeling full very quickly when eating
  • a very swollen tummy that is not related to when you eat

Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have worked closely with NHS England on this programme, which has successfully helped thousands of people access the care and support they need to protect their liver health and reduce their risk of liver cancer.

“Liver cancer often develops silently, and many people are only diagnosed at a stage when treatment options are limited.

“We know that the biggest risk factor is pre-existing cirrhosis, which is why detecting liver disease earlier is so vital.

“It’s crucial that these checks continue across communities to reach even more people at risk.”

