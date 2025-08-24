Thousands referred for liver cancer checks after on-the-spot scan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people across England have been referred for liver cancer checks following the expansion of mobile scanning trucks.

The on-the-spot scans look for cirrhosis – scarring of the liver – or advanced fibrosis, a build-up of scar tissue in the organ, both of which increase the risk of liver cancer.

Some 112,831 people have had a FibroScan of their liver, with 8,470 referred for further tests, since the pilot started two years ago.

There are around 6,600 new cases of liver cancer every year in the UK, and they may not cause any symptoms.

The NHS scheme is targeting at-risk people, including those who drink a lot of alcohol, have a history of viral hepatitis, or those with non-alcoholic liver disease.

The 20 trucks - up from 11 - offer checks in a range of locations, such as GP practices, food banks, diabetes clinics, sexual health clinics and homeless shelters.

Some areas also station the vehicles at football matches and outside supermarkets.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national cancer director, said: “By reaching out into communities and making it easier for people to get checked, we will catch more cancers at an early stage, when the chances of successful treatment are much higher, and this can save lives.

“This programme has seen thousands more people referred for important further tests, allowing them to get vital treatment sooner alongside the support they need from the NHS to lead healthier lives.

“It’s a great example of the health service increasing its focus on prevention, as set out in the 10-year health plan.”

Main symptoms of liver cancer NHS Symptoms of liver cancer can include: the whites of your eyes turning yellow or your skin turning yellow, which may be less obvious on brown or black skin (jaundice) – you may also have itchy skin, darker pee and paler poo than usual

loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to

feeling tired or having no energy

feeling generally unwell or having symptoms like flu

a lump in the right side of your tummy Other symptoms can affect your digestion, such as: feeling or being sick

pain at the top right side of your tummy or in your right shoulder

symptoms of indigestion, such as feeling full very quickly when eating

a very swollen tummy that is not related to when you eat

Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have worked closely with NHS England on this programme, which has successfully helped thousands of people access the care and support they need to protect their liver health and reduce their risk of liver cancer.

“Liver cancer often develops silently, and many people are only diagnosed at a stage when treatment options are limited.

“We know that the biggest risk factor is pre-existing cirrhosis, which is why detecting liver disease earlier is so vital.

“It’s crucial that these checks continue across communities to reach even more people at risk.”