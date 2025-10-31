Man saves brother’s life with transplant after dialysis struggle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish man who donated a kidney to save his brother’s life has described the decision as a "no-brainer".

Harry Wilson, 65, from Broxburn in West Lothian, said it was an instant decision to help his brother Gordon Wilson, 67, after he was diagnosed with kidney disease.

The comments marked the 65th anniversary of the first successful kidney transplant in the UK, which was performed between twin brothers in 1960. Lewis Abbott faced just six months to a year to live until he was saved by a kidney from his twin brother, Martin.

Martin was quoted at the time as saying: “What’s mine is his,” before adding: “I reckon Lewis owes me a dram and a pint for all the bother, don’t you?”

The groundbreaking operation was performed by Sir Michael Woodruff and his team at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, marking a major milestone in medical history.

open image in gallery Gordon Wilson (right) and Harry Wilson (left) with his wife Margaret ( NHS Lothian/PA )

Since the pioneering surgery, more than 2,000 living donor kidney transplants have taken place in Scotland.

A significant percentage of kidney transplants come from living donors.

Harry, who is one of them, donated his kidney after seeing his brother struggling with dialysis.

Gordon, a retired labourer, first became aware of kidney issues during a routine optician’s appointment and was later diagnosed with kidney disease. As his condition worsened, he required daily dialysis treatment.

“My spare room was taken over with all of this equipment and I had to stay on dialysis from 7pm to 2am every day,” he said.

“I couldn’t fault the team that helped with my treatment, but it was incredibly challenging, uncomfortable and hard to sleep with the machinery beeping.”

Symptoms of chronic kidney disease (CKD) NHS There are usually no symptoms of kidney disease in the early stages, however, at a more advanced stage, symptoms can include: tiredness

swollen ankles, feet or hands

shortness of breath

feeling sick

blood in your pee (urine)

During an appointment at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Gordon was told he would need a kidney transplant to save his life.

“I got a coffee and sat in my car trying to process the news. My brother Harry was the first person I phoned and he immediately said, ‘Have mine’. That made me well up,” he said.

Harry, a retired plumber, said he would have donated his kidney no matter the risk.

“I’d watched my brother on dialysis and it was killing him, and me, because I hated to see him like that,” he said.

“So, when Gordon phoned to say he needed a transplant, it was a no-brainer.

“Even if it had been a 50/50 chance of survival, I’d have taken that risk for my brother.

“It’s brilliant to see Gordon now back to his old self and living a life without relying on dialysis.”

open image in gallery Sir Michael Woodruff performed the UK's first successful kidney transplant ( NHS Lothian/PA )

Gordon added: “I’m so grateful to Harry, and the only way I think I can ever repay him is to take really good care of this kidney — and perhaps I’ll buy him a pint.”

John Terrace, consultant transplant surgeon at NHS Lothian, said the brothers’ story was a testament “to the transformative” impact of organ donation.

He said: “It’s fantastic to reflect on the advances in transplant surgery over the last 65 years and that it all began at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“It’s really incredible to think of all the lives touched by kidney transplants in Scotland — not just recipients and donors, but their friends and family too.

“Gordon and Harry’s story is one of true brotherly love. We are thrilled to see such a positive outcome for Gordon, all thanks to Harry giving him the gift of life.

“Their journey is a testament to the transformative impact of living kidney donation.”