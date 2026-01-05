UK ban on adverts for ‘unhealthy’ food comes into effect in bid to tackle obesity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adverts for some breakfast cereals, porridge and sandwiches have been banned in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.

The crackdown will mean “less healthy” food and drink that is high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) will not appear in adverts on television between 5.30am and 9pm, and online at any time from Monday.

It comes after a voluntary ban by advertisers was introduced in October along with a ban on “buy one get one free” offers on unhealthy food in supermarkets. But now advertisers must comply with the new rules or risk action by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Experts say the watershed ban is “long overdue” and will reduce children’s exposure to unhealthy food.

The government estimates the advertising ban will prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.

The advertising ban applies to products that fall within 13 categories considered to play the most significant role in childhood obesity. (stock image) ( Alamy/PA )

Foods including chocolates and sweets, pizzas and ice creams, but also breakfast cereals and porridges, sweetened bread products, some main meals, sandwiches and soft drinks are all examples of food affected by the rule change.

The ban applies to products that fall within 13 categories considered to play the most significant role in childhood obesity.

Products that fall into these categories are then also assessed as to whether they are “less healthy” based on a scoring tool that considers their nutrient levels and whether products are high in saturated fat, salt, or sugar.

Only products that meet both of the two criteria are included in the restrictions.

“Children are highly susceptible to aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods and exposure to them puts them at greater risk of developing obesity and associated chronic diseases. Yet this policy comes into force three years after originally proposed, following repeated delays, cutbacks and industry pressure,” Katherine Brown, professor of behaviour change in health at the University of Hertfordshire said.

“Restrictions on promotions of HFSS products are a valuable step, but they must form part of a long-term, comprehensive strategy that addresses inequalities, supports healthier local food environments and makes nutritious options more affordable, accessible and appealing,” she added.

Companies can still advertise healthier versions of products included in the ban, which the Government said it hopes will encourage the food industry to change their recipes.

For example, adverts for plain porridge oats and the majority of porridge, muesli and granola will not be banned under the new rules, but some less healthy versions with added sugar, chocolate or syrup could be affected.

The restrictions will only apply to adverts where products deemed to be unhealthy can be identified by viewers, meaning firms can still advertise brand names.

Until now, products that are high in fat, salt and sugar should not have been advertised through any media when more than 25 per cent of the audience is under 16 years old.

Latest figures suggest one in 10 reception-aged children are obese, while one in five children have tooth decay by the age of five.

Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer are all risks associated with obesity.

It is estimated that obesity costs the NHS more than £11 billion every year.

Evidence shows children’s exposure to ads for unhealthy food can influence what they eat from a young age, in turn putting them at greater risk of becoming overweight or obese.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has said it is committed to helping people eat healthier products. It said its members' products contain a third of the salt and sugar and a quarter of the calories than they did ten years ago.