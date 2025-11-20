Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of infants hospitalized with botulism has climbed to 31 as the nationwide outbreak linked to recalled baby formula continues.

Earlier this month, organic infant formula maker ByHeart recalled its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula in all sizes of cans and single-serve packets amid an ongoing investigation into the infant botulism outbreak, which began in August.

Clostridium botulinum has been found by ByHeart in some samples of its formula. Botulism in babies occurs when they swallow Clostridium botulinum spores that “grow in the gut and make toxin,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There have been eight new cases of infant botulism, bringing the total to 31. The outbreak has affected 15 states in total, including two new states that have reported cases. No deaths linked to the outbreak have been reported.

open image in gallery The number of infants hospitalized with botulism has climbed to 31 as the nationwide outbreak linked to recalled baby formula continues ( Getty Images/iStock )

According to a CDC map, Texas has had the most cases, between five and six. California, Arizona and Oregon have each reported three to four cases. There are also states in the Midwest and Northeast where cases have popped up.

Families of two four-month-olds who got sick in the outbreak are suing the makers of the ByHeart formula, the Associated Press reported. The lawsuits claim the company was negligent in selling it and are seeking compensation for medical bills and emotional distress.

“I wouldn’t guess that a product designed for a helpless, developing human in the United States could cause something this severe,” Stephen Dexter of Arizona, whose daughter Rose spent weeks in the hospital with botulism, told the AP.

Hanna Everett of Kentucky, whose daughter Piper was also hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of the rare disease, told the AP: “She’s so little and you’re just helplessly watching this.”

open image in gallery According to a CDC map, Texas has had the most cases, between five and six ( CDC )

The Independent has reached out to ByHeart for comment.

Parents and caregivers are warned not to use ByHeart’s formula and to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the product. If their baby was fed the formula and experiences symptoms of botulism, they are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Symptoms of infant botulism include poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing and decreased facial expression, according to the CDC. Symptoms can take up to several weeks to develop.

open image in gallery Earlier this month, ByHeart recalled its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula in all sizes of cans and single-serve packets amid an ongoing investigation into the infant botulism outbreak ( FDA )

The Food and Drug Administration warns that botulism can be fatal. If untreated, babies can experience a “progressive, flaccid paralysis that can lead to breathing difficulties and require weeks of hospitalization,” the CDC said.

The FDA said it has received reports that the formula is still being found in stores in several states, and that it is working to get the recalled product off the shelves.

The CDC asks parents and caregivers who have leftover ByHeart formula in their homes to label it “DO NOT USE” and keep it in a “safe place” for at least a month. The agency explains that if their baby develops botulism symptoms, their state health department may want to test it.