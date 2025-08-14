Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager who fatally self-harmed at a scandal-hit mental health hospital was unlawfully killed, an inquest jury has ruled.

Ruth Szymankiewicz, 14, died on 14 February 2022 after she was left alone at Huntercombe Hospital, also called Taplow Manor, near Maidenhead in Berkshire, despite requiring constant one-to-one observation, Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court was told.

Ruth, who had an eating disorder, Tourette syndrome and a tic condition, which had affected her mental health, was left alone for 15 minutes on 12 February, allowing her to make her way to her room, where she self-harmed. She was found and resuscitated before being transferred to John Radcliffe Hospital, but died two days later.

During her inquest, it was revealed that the ward she was on was “severely short-staffed” and missing “at least half” their workers on the day she self-harmed.

In a note written by the teenager before her death, read aloud in court, Ruth criticised the lack of therapy available for patients at the hospital, which she said had an “unsafe number of staff” and “should be shut down”.

In a damning conclusion, the jury found “Ruth was not prevented from accessing the harmful material” which she used to fatally self-harm, and her care plan was “insufficient to allow for improvement [in her health] and for discharge”.

“The training provided to agency staff to by the hospital was not in line with internal HR policy.”

They found Ruth’s parents, Kate and Mark, were not given adequate information about her care and from her admission to Thames Ward Ruth’s responsible clinican deemed the wad to be neither suitable nor conducive to her recovery.

The jury also found visits to Ruth by family members were limited by the hospital despite them being “integral” to her mental wellbeing.

The 14 year old was also not prevented from accessing harmful material on the internet, the jury said.

A tearful assistant coroner for Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court, Ian Wade KC, thanked the jury and told Ruth’s family: “I hope you will treasure all the good memories of your lovely daughter.”

Unlawfull Killing rulings at inquests are rare, in 2024 there were just 89 out of 39, 586 conclusions.

Mr Wade KC told the jury on Wednesday that “unlawful killing” would amount to “gross negligence manslaughter” on the part of the care worker responsible for Ruth’s care.

To come to that conclusion, he said the jury would have to agree that the worker breached his duty of care to Ruth, it was a significant cause of her death, and the breach would have to be “so reprehensible it amounts to a crime”.

Huntercombe Hospital, Maidenhead, called Taplow Manor, was closed in 2023 following investigations by The Independent revealed accusations of systemic abuse of patients.

It was also revealed in court that the care worker responsible for monitoring Ruth had only gone through a day or a day and a half of online training before his first shift at the children’s psychiatric hospital on 12 February 2022.

The worker who left her had been working under a fake identity, and police were not able to question him following her death as he fled the country.

In a tragic note written by Ruth before her death, read out at the inquest, revealed she had said hospital staff would fall asleep on shift, that there was no access to therapy and that the hospital “should be shut down”.

She said: “Huntercombe , it doesn’t deserve a capital H... It is the shittest mental health institution you could get.. the non-existent therapy, the unsafe number of staff, how the place makes you worse, and the staff literally sleep on their shifts.

“I don’t want this to happen to any other patients ever. My suggestion is to shut this place down.”

During the inquest, a senior NHS doctor working for the Thames Provider Collaborative, which was responsible for Ruth’s admission, admitted that the NHS did not do enough for a 14-year-old who died under the care of a private hospital.

Dr Gillian Combes said the NHS was aware the hospital was understaffed daily, that there were concerns over its care, but there were no other choices available that were clinically appropriate for Ruth.

Dr Combe, has also warned that children’s mental health units across the country are struggling to staff their wards every day and that the NHS does not have the money to build its own wards.

Staff working on the unit on the day of her death revealed it was “severely short-staffed” on the day she self-harmed and was missing around half of the workers it needed that day. A senior nurse and a senior support worker, Michelle Hansey, both revealed that they had raised concerns over short staffing at the hospital to managers before Ruth’s death.

Ms Hancy told jurors that, on the morning of February 12, she had become “upset and emotional” because of the insufficient staffing on the Thames ward.

“I have raised (staffing issues) several times before this event,” Ms Hancey said, adding that a lot of staff had fallen sick during that period because of exhaustion.

It was also alleged at the inquest that on occasions when the wards were short-staffed staffed Huntercombe managers would look for patients whose observations could be reduced.

In 2023, a joint investigation by The Independent and Sky News into a group of hospitals owned by The Huntercombe Group and then taken over by Active Care Group, revealed allegations from children who were at the hospital and their families that they were “treated like animals” and left traumatised as part of a decade of “systemic abuse”.

Allegations included that patients were subjected to the “painful” use of restraints and were held down for hours by male nurses. Some were stopped from going outside for months, were living in wards with blood-stained walls, were force-fed and given so much medication that they had become “zombies”.

In 2017, another young girl died at a hospital owned by the Huntercombe Group. Mia Titheridge, 17, who was supposed to be subject to 15-minute observations, took her own life when a nurse failed to check on her for almost an hour, an inquest found.

Following The Independent’s reports, the Care Quality Commission stopped new admissions to Taplow Manor, and Active Care Group, which took over its running, later decided to close the hospital.