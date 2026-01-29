One in four school leavers have higher cancer risk because they skipped this vaccine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in four UK students leaves high school without the protection of the HPV vaccine, putting them at higher risk of several cancers, experts have warned.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)’s latest data for the 2024/25 academic year shows that although uptake has remained steady since last year, a quarter of students are still missing the jab that can give vital protection against cervical, mouth and throat cancers.

The report found that year 10 students in England had an HPV uptake of 75.5 per cent for girls and 70.5 per cent for boys, well below the pre-pandemic rates of around 90 per cent.

open image in gallery The vaccine protects against HPV infection and can prevent up to 90 per cent of cervical cancers, according to NHS England ( Alamy/PA )

Regionally, the uptake for year 10 students was the lowest in London (with 61 per cent for girls and 56.9 per cent for boys) and the highest in east England (82.8 per cent for girls and 78.2 per cent for boys).

For year nine students, the uptake was a few percentage points higher than the previous year (2023/24), with girls having an increase of 1.2 percentage points and boys with a 2 percentage point rise.

Certain types of the human papillomavirus, or HPV, can lead to several types of cancer, including cervical cancer among women and people with a cervix, genital warts, some head and neck cancers, including mouth and throat cancers, and genital cancer.

The vaccine protects against HPV infection and can prevent up to 90 per cent of cervical cancers, according to NHS England.

HPV vaccines are available to boys and girls in school from year 8 via a single jab, as research shows HPV vaccinations before age 16 provide significantly stronger immune responses and greater protection against related cancers.

open image in gallery A 3D Illustration of Human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV can lead to several types of cancer, including cervical cancer, among women and people with a cervix

Dr Sharif Ismail, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “The HPV vaccine is one of the most effective cancer-preventing vaccines available. Now, just a single dose given in school, it protects against cervical cancer and several cancers caused by HPV that affect both boys and girls, helping to save thousands of lives and the terrible stress on families.”

Young people who missed the jab in school can get it at their GP surgery until their 25th birthday.

Through the ‘National Cancer Plan’, the government will expand access to catch-up vaccinations in 2026, including through community pharmacies, to make it easier for those who missed out to get protected. This is part of the NHS 10-year health plan to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said: “Every child deserves protection against cancers caused by HPV, and it's concerning that too many young people are leaving school without this vital vaccine.

“I'd urge any parent whose child has missed their HPV vaccine not to wait – speak to your GP or local NHS service today.”

While the HPV vaccine provides excellent protection, attending cervical screening appointments remains crucial, even if you have been vaccinated. Screenings can detect abnormal cells before they develop into cancer, allowing for early treatment and prevention.