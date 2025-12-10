Hims and Hers to start weight-loss jab subscription in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online telehealth company Hims and Hers Health HIMS.N is launching its weight-loss membership and treatment plans in the UK which will include drugs like Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy, the company said on Wednesday.

The drug will be available at a starting price of £149 a month for a year commitment.

The company provides sexual health, skincare and hair loss treatments for men in the UK.

Earlier this year it bought Zava, a London-based company that prescribes and delivers weight-loss drugs in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Ireland.

Hims' weight-loss program will also offer patients Eli Lilly's LLY.N Mounjaro, in addition to Orlos, an older over-the-counter weight-loss drug with the generic name orlistat. Customers will access the drugs after a clinical assessment, Hims said in its release.

open image in gallery Pre-filled injection pens of 2.5mg, 5mg and 7.5mg doses of Mounjaro, the tirzepatide weight loss medication manufactured by US manufacturer Eli Lilly ( PA Wire )

Hims' UK. model is similar to its offering in the U.S. where patients pay for a subscription and as part of that receive a personalized prescription and clinical programming, such as follow-up visits related to their treatments.

In the UK, both Novo's and Lilly's drug cost far less than in the U.S., though access to them through the country's National Health Services has been limited.

Lilly said in August it was raising the list price of Zepbound in the U.K. but the price was still expected to be less through online pharmacies which show prices for it and Novo's drugs of 109 pounds ($145) to 149 pounds ($198) per month.

In the U.S., Lilly's Zepbound ranges from $299 to $449 per month on its website while Novo's Wegovy costs from $199 per month to $349 on its site.