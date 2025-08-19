At-home hepatitis C test identifies hundreds with silent but deadly virus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS has identified 225 people with a silent but deadly virus as part of a national drive to stamp out the disease and uncover more victims of the infected blood scandal.

The significant discovery was made after more than 100,000 at-home hepatitis C tests were requested since the service's launch in May 2023, including 15,463 in the week after the Infected Blood Inquiry published its final report in May 2024.

Hepatitis C - known as a “silent killer” - is a virus that is passed on through blood-to-blood contact and infects the liver.

Some people can live with the virus for many years before realising that they are infected, but the delay in diagnosis can lead to irreparable liver damage, including scarring and cancer.

If people test positive, they can often be treated by taking antiviral tablets to fight off the virus for several weeks or offered a test to see whether any damage has been caused to the liver.

open image in gallery Hepatitis C is a virus that is passed on through blood-to-blood contact and infects the liver ( PA )

Health officials said that 105,998 people have ordered an at-home NHS hepatitis C test online since the service was launched in 2023.

Among those diagnosed under the NHS scheme so far, NHS England said that seven in 10 are from deprived communities.

The most common risk factors reported by positive cases include injecting drug use, sharing needles and other drug paraphernalia and a history of prison.

It is understood that only a very small number identified after ordering a test online had a positive result after receiving contaminated blood.

In May this year, NHS England also launched a system which means that people of a certain age who newly register with GP practices in England will be asked if they had a blood transfusion prior to 1996 in a bid to find more victims of the infected blood scandal.

open image in gallery The Infected Blood Inquiry recommended that the health service should work to ‘find the undiagnosed’ ( PA )

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which examined the scandal in depth, recommended that the health service should work to “find the undiagnosed”.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

And more than 3,000 people have died as a result, while survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said “We want to make it easier for people to access care before hidden viruses like hepatitis C cause people serious harm.

“The home testing service is available to everyone, and through targeted outreach to people at higher risk we are helping thousands avoid serious illness and reducing health inequalities in the process.

“If you or someone you know might be at risk, order a free and confidential test today via the NHS hepatitis C testing website – it could save your life.”

Early symptoms of hepatitis C NHS Only around 1 in every 3 or 4 people will have any symptoms during the first 6 months of a hepatitis C infection. This stage is known as acute hepatitis C. If symptoms do develop, they usually occur a few weeks after infection. Symptoms may include: a high temperature of 38C (100.4F) or above

tiredness

loss of appetite

tummy (abdominal) pains

feeling and being sick

Sema Mandal, deputy director for blood safety at UK Health Security Agency, said: “Our data shows that the number of people with hepatitis C in England is continuing to fall, thanks to more people getting tested and taking treatment that clears the virus.

“I’m delighted to hear that 100,000 of the free self-testing kits have already been ordered via NHS online and this should further help us defeat this disease.”

Rachel Halford, chief executive of The Hepatitis C Trust, said: “Reaching 100,000 home tests is an incredible milestone as we push closer towards the elimination of hepatitis C.

“This option of home testing allows people with any concerns to get a free, confidential test without the need to attend a clinic. For many hesitant to access health services, this can act as a lifeline.

“While injecting drug use remains a key risk factor, it is equally important to remember those affected by the infected blood scandal – the most devastating treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

“If you received a blood transfusion or blood products before 1996, we strongly encourage you to order a test. Even for peace of mind alone, it could be invaluable. Today’s treatments are highly effective, simple to take, and come with minimal side effects.”