A bank worker who undertook a gruelling trek of more than 110km across the Sahara Desert, just two years after receiving a life-saving heart transplant, has declared he feels he can "do anything now".

Fraser Wilson’s remarkable achievement highlights the transformative power of organ donation, following a battle with genetic cardiomyopathy that had tragically claimed four members of his family, including his mother.

Mr Wilson, from Glasgow, underwent his transplant in March 2023 after his health significantly deteriorated due to the inherited condition.

More than two years on, he decided to tackle the formidable desert challenge to raise vital funds for the homelessness charity Crisis.

Despite initial concerns about the physical and mental toll the trek might take, Mr Wilson found his fears unfounded.

He explained: "Everybody on the trek had their own personal motivation for being there. Mine was to challenge myself physically and mentally, to achieve something that I didn’t think I’d ever be able to do – and definitely wouldn’t have been able to do pre-transplant – as well as to raise as much money as I could for Crisis."

open image in gallery Wilson is raising money for the charity, Crisis ( Fraser Wilson/NHS Golden Jubilee/PA Wire )

The journey also provided a platform to advocate for organ donation. "I got the chance to share my transplant story and the benefits of organ donation to everyone I spoke to," he added.

"There was an overwhelming feeling of support from the group and the number of people who said it had changed their minds and educated them about organ donation, so hopefully it’s had a positive effect on them from that point of view. This trek has energised me. I feel like I can do anything now."

Mr Wilson’s transplant was performed by the dedicated team at the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service (SNAHFS), based at the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital in Clydebank.

His cousin, Louise Campbell from Wishaw, also lives with genetic cardiomyopathy and received a heart transplant at the same hospital in 2020, both at the age of 45.

The 48-year-old spent four full days and two half-days traversing the Moroccan desert last November, alongside 90 colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group.

Reflecting on the experience, he said: "The hardest part mentally was walking in the middle of nowhere with no landmarks to aim for. I was walking in a group of 30 and our camaraderie kept us all going – we sang, talked, laughed and stomped our way through the desert in consistently high spirits."

He described the trek as an "emotional journey", particularly the moment they were welcomed into camp on the final night.

"There were a lot of tears, hugs and relief from everyone in the group and the feeling of elation was palpable," he recalled. "I can still see the desert when I close my eyes and the memories of this once-in-a-lifetime challenge will live with me forever."

NHS Golden Jubilee has been Scotland’s sole provider of heart transplants since 2008, having completed 271 such procedures.

open image in gallery Wilson admitted it was an 'emotional journey' ( Fraser Wilson/NHS Golden Jubilee/PA Wire )

Julie Smith, a transplant nurse at NHS Golden Jubilee, who helps the SNAHFS team provide lifelong care for patients, underscored the profound impact of their work.

"As Scotland’s only adult heart transplant centre, we see the life-changing impact organ donation has every single day," she stated.

"Behind every transplant is a story of hope, people who are living full lives today thanks to the generosity of donors and their families, and Fraser’s brave and inspirational exploits show that lives are not just saved, but they are also improved.

“It’s a massive team effort to get patients well again and they become part of our family, but none of it would be possible without the donors and their families, and for that we are all extremely grateful."

Mr Wilson has so far raised almost £11,500 for Crisis.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/page/fraser-sahara.