New implant for heart failure patients to be rolled out across the NHS

A paperclip-sized implant that will allow heart failure patients to monitor their condition from home has received approval for routine use on the NHS in England.

The wireless sensor system is designed to detect symptoms before they become emergencies, potentially slashing hospital admissions for the condition, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

The CardioMEMS HF System, developed by healthcare company Abbott, is fitted into the artery between the heart and lung.

Patients can then take daily readings at home by lying on a special pillow, with data sent directly to their healthcare team.

This enables early warning signs of worsening symptoms to be flagged, allowing medication adjustments and helping patients avoid emergency hospital trips.

Heart failure happens when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly, usually because it has become too weak or stiff.

The British Heart Foundation estimates that more than a million people in the UK are living with the condition.

Symptoms include breathlessness, tiredness and swollen ankles and legs.

open image in gallery The CardioMEMS HF System, developed by healthcare company Abbott, is fitted in the artery between the heart and lung ( Abbott/PA Wire )

According to Nice, heart failure costs the NHS about £2 billion a year, much of which is associated with hospital admissions.

Trials have shown that the CardioMEMS system slashed heart failure hospital admissions by more than a third (34%) compared with standard care.

Until now, it has only been used in specialist centres and clinical studies, with about 120 patients fitted with the implant nationwide.

Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, healthtech programme director at Nice, said: “This technology offers a real opportunity to improve care for people living with chronic heart failure.

“By enabling early detection of problems and timely medication adjustments, it has the potential to reduce emergency hospital admissions and help people manage their condition more effectively from the comfort of their own home.

“For patients and their families, this means fewer frightening trips to A&E and more time living their lives.

“For the NHS, it represents an innovative approach to managing a condition that places significant demands on hospital resources.”

The device has been recommended by Nice for patients with chronic heart failure who have been in hospital and are at risk of further admissions.

Leslie Birkenhead, 76, had a CardioMEMS HF System fitted in 2020.

open image in gallery Leslie Birkenhead (left) with his wife, Anne ( Nice/PA Wire )

The former paramedic from Hampshire said: “Living with heart failure can be incredibly frightening, particularly when you don’t know what’s happening inside your body from day to day. Since having the CardioMEMS device fitted, I feel much safer and far more in control.

“The monitoring allows issues to be picked up early, before they escalate into emergency hospital visits. It’s difficult to put into words how grateful I am for this technology – it’s given me peace of mind and helped keep me out of hospital.”

Stuart Dawson, country manager for the UK, Ireland and Nordics in Abbott’s heart failure business, added: “This recommendation marks a major milestone in expanding access to technology that enables proactive management of heart failure across the UK.

“Following today’s guidance from Nice, I’m delighted that more clinicians across the NHS will now be able to routinely adopt this technology, which will enhance clinical oversight, support earlier intervention and – most importantly – improve patient outcomes.”