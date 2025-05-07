Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
People with Down syndrome face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease

Down syndrome is most common chromosome-related condition in the US

Julia Musto
in New York
Wednesday 07 May 2025 19:01 EDT
20-year-old with Down syndrome becomes model

Individuals with Down syndrome are at increased risk of heart disease, researchers said this week.

The developmental disability is caused when a person is born with an extra chromosome, and can affect how their brain and body develop. It’s the most common chromosome-related condition in the U.S., and 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome each year. Between 400,000 and 600,000 individuals are estimated to be living with Down syndrome in America.

Scientists know some — but not all — of the risk factors for the genetic condition. Now, they say the potential reason for their increased risk of heart disease is tied to their differing cardiovascular risk factors, including a higher prevalence of obesity, abnormal levels of fat in the blood, a sedentary lifestyle, and a lower prevalence of low blood pressure. Many individuals with Down syndrome face challenges in gaining muscle due to their loose joints.

Down syndrome is a developmental disability caused when people are born with an extra chromosome. Researchers say people who have it are at an increased risk of heart disease
Down syndrome is a developmental disability caused when people are born with an extra chromosome. Researchers say people who have it are at an increased risk of heart disease (AFP via Getty Images)

Their bodies also age faster than the general population, with hair turning gray and immune function declining earlier than others.

“Our results show that individuals with Down syndrome are at increased risk of some age-related cardiovascular outcomes, and indicate, in line with results from previous studies, that their cardiovascular risk factor profile differs from the general population,” Dr. Anne Pedersen, of Sweden’s University of Gothenburg, said in a statement.

The research was reported Wednesday in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

The authors looked at the health of more than 5,100 individuals with Down syndrome born in Sweden between 1946 and 2000. They compared them with other Swedish individuals without Down syndrome.

The researchers found that Down syndrome was associated with a 4.41 times higher risk of ischemic stroke and a 5.14 times higher risk of hemorrhagic stroke. An ischemic stroke happens when something blocks blood flow from getting to your brain, whereas hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures.

People with Down syndrome age faster than others. Scientists say more research needs to be conducted to understand their risks for certain conditions
People with Down syndrome age faster than others. Scientists say more research needs to be conducted to understand their risks for certain conditions (Getty Images)

Furthermore, the risk of heart attack was similar in both people with and without Down syndrome, but increased in young people with Down syndrome.

While more research needs to be conducted to determine why these changes were observed, the authors said the findings could apply to global research and treatment in the future.

“This could have future implications for the surveillance and treatment of individuals with Down syndrome,” said Pedersen.

