How routine breast screenings could help predict heart problems

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artificial intelligence (AI) trained on images from routine breast screening appointments could help predict heart problems in women, a study has found.

Experts suggest the technology could offer a cost-effective, ‘two for one’ opportunity to screen women for both breast cancer and heart risks simultaneously.

In the UK, anyone registered with a GP as female will be automatically invited for a breast screening – known as a mammogram – every three years between the ages of 50 and 71. During these appointments, two X-rays are taken of each breast to identify any signs of cancer.

Researchers in Australia used mammogram images from 49,196 women enrolled on the Lifepool cohort registry, an Australian breast cancer research initiative, to develop an AI algorithm.

In the UK, anyone registered with a GP as female will be automatically invited for breast screening ( PA )

The average age of the group was 59, with a third taking medication for high cholesterol and 27 per cent for high blood pressure.

The aim of the technology was to predict the risk of major cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks and strokes, over 10 years.

“Many women undergo screening mammography in midlife when the risk of cardiovascular disease rises,” researchers said.

“Mammographic features such as breast arterial calcification and tissue density are associated with cardiovascular risk.

“We developed and tested a deep learning algorithm for cardiovascular risk prediction based on routine mammography images.”

Main symptoms of breast cancer in women NHS Symptoms of breast cancer in women may include: a lump, or swelling in your breast, chest or armpit

a change in the skin of your breast, such as dimpling (may look like orange peel) or redness (may be harder to see on black or brown skin)

a change in size or shape of 1 or both breasts

nipple discharge (if you are not pregnant or breastfeeding), which may have blood in it

a change in the shape or look of your nipple, such as it turning inwards (inverted nipple) or a rash on it (may look like eczema)

pain in your breast or armpit which does not go away – breast pain that comes and goes is usually not a symptom of breast cancer

During an average tracking period of almost nine years, 2,383 women had a heart attack, 731 had heart failure, and 656 had a stroke.

The study, published in the journal Heart, found the algorithm performed just as well as other traditional calculators that use age and clinical variables to assess heart risks.

Researchers added: “A deep learning algorithm utilising routine mammograms and age shows promise as a cardiovascular risk prediction tool.

“Mammography may offer a cost-effective ‘two for one’ opportunity to screen women for both breast cancer and cardiovascular risk, enabling broader cardiovascular risk screening for women than is currently achieved.”