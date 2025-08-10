Ham and bacon sold in Tesco and M&S found to contain cancer-causing chemicals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ham and bacon sold in UK supermarkets still contain cancer-causing chemicals almost 10 years after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned about the dangers of using it in processed meats.

Supermarkets including Tesco and Marks & Spenser have been found to sell meats containing nitrite, according to a recent study that found all 21 products tested in a laboratory contained the chemical.

Wiltshire ham was found to have the highest concentrations of nitrites, according to analysis that compared it to cooked ham and unsmoked bacon.

Almost 33 milligrams of nitrites per kilogram was found in Tesco’s Wiltshire ham. That’s 11 times that amount in its cooked ham (2.88mg/kg) and almost four times the in its unsmoked bacon (8.64mg/kg). It was also almost 18 times the found in Morrisons’s bacon (1.84mg/kg).

Wiltshire ham products sold by M&S contained 28.6 mg/kg, at Sainsbury’s 21.1mg/kg and Morrisons 19.2mg/kg - which are all considered to be high levels. But at Asda the Wiltshire ham contained lower levels at 8mg/kg.

open image in gallery Supermarket ham sold at M&S and other popular supermarkets contain nitrites, a study has found ( Getty )

However, the analysis, commissioned by the Coalition Against Nitrites and undertaken by Food Science Fusion and the laboratory experts Rejuvetech, found the levels of nitrites in all 21 products were well below the 150mg/kg legal limit.

Eating processed meat, such as ham, bacon and sausages which contain nitrites increases the risk of bowel cancer according to health experts.

Cancer Research UK estimates about 13 per cent of the 44,100 cases of bowel cancer diagnosed each year in the UK are linked to eating processed meat.

In 2015, the World Health Organisation classified processed meat as carcinogenic, based on the evidence that it causes cancer.

Nitrites are a crucial ingredient in meat curing, they provide colour, flavour and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. But there are now alternatives available that are less harmful.

open image in gallery Eating processed meat, such as ham, bacon and sausages which contain nitrites increases the risk of bowel cancer ( PA Archive )

Ruth Dolby, Food Science Fusion Director, told the Independent: “The levels of Nitrites are moving down, but they are not being 100 per cent removed.”

“Nitrites were originally used as the most effective preservatives from a food safety perspective. There are legal upper limits, but no legal lower limits.

“Food Science research and understanding has taken great leaps in the last 20 years, we now know that there are alternative, natural, equally effective ingredients that have less negative impact on the human body and the environment, especially the water courses.”

Wiltshire ham in particular contains high levels of the chemical because during the productions process the pork is injected with nitrates and soaked in a bath of brine and nitrites. This gives it its red colour and prevent the growth of bacteria. At that point a chemical reaction occurs, which turns nitrates into nitrites.

A spokesperson for the Coalition Against Nitrites, told the Guardian: “It’s nearly a full decade since the WHO classified nitrite-cured processed meats as a group one carcinogen, and it is disappointing and alarming that we continue to see products on sale containing high levels of nitrites.”

They added: “Consumers are increasingly aware of the dangers of nitrites in processed meats, yet they continue to be exposed to their risks.”

Tesco’s has said its Wiltshire ham contains levels of nitrites significantly lower than the legal limits allowed in the UK and EU.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We follow all UK and EU requirements, alongside guidance from the UK Food Standards Agency, to ensure we get the right balance of improving the shelf life and safety of our products with limited use of additives. The nitrites levels in all of our products, including our traditionally cured Finest Wiltshire ham, fall significantly below the legal limits in the UK and EU.

“We work closely with our suppliers to make sure that all additives including nitrites are only used when necessary and we are committed to clear labelling for all our products so customers can check product ingredients lists to see which products contain additives such as nitrites.

“Nitrates and nitrites are an important part of the curing process for some meats and they are used to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria that cause serious food poisoning.”

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the BRC, said:“Food safety is paramount to our members and they implement strict policies with their suppliers to ensure all products comply with UK food legislation. Additives such as nitrites are controlled, and their use is regularly monitored by the food safety authorities”

M&S, Sainsbury’s and Asda have all been approached for a comment.