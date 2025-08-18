Why GPs are using fewer physician associates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GPs are cutting back on the use of physician associates (PAs), polling suggests.

A new survey, conducted by the GP magazine Pulse, found that 21 per cent of 425 GP networks in England said they had reduced PA numbers in the last year.

It comes after the Government-ordered Leng Review found PAs have been used as substitutes for doctors, despite having significantly less training.

One of the 18 recommendations in the review was that PAs be banned from seeing patients whom a medic has not reviewed to prevent the risk of “catastrophic” misdiagnoses.

Pulse said that the main reasons GPs gave for cutting back on PAs included: guidance from professional bodies; supervision demands; patient safety concerns and rising complaints.

One GP told Pulse: “We had a PA but now don’t use them because of the change in guidance.

“We can’t afford to pay someone with such limited scope.”

On Friday, the union representing PAs and anaesthesia associates (AAs), United Medical Associate Professionals (UMAPs), lost a High Court bid to temporarily block NHS England from implementing recommended changes from the Leng Review.

More detail is needed on which patients could be seen by PAs, a review has concluded ( Alamy/PA )

More than 3,500 PAs and 100 AAs are working in the NHS, and there have been previous calls for an expansion in their number.

But their roles were reviewed following high-profile deaths of patients who were misdiagnosed by PAs, with six patient deaths linked to PAs recorded by coroners in England.

They include 30-year-old Emily Chesterton, who died from a pulmonary embolism after being misdiagnosed by a PA on two occasions and told she had anxiety.

In her report, Professor Gillian Leng concluded there were “no convincing reasons to abolish the roles of AA or PA” but there was also no case “for continuing with the roles unchanged”.

She said more detail was needed on which patients could be seen by PAs, and national clinical protocols will now be developed in this area.

Commenting on the Pulse survey, UMAP general secretary Stephen Nash said: “Physician associates are highly trained medical professionals who play a vital role in improving patients’ access to primary care, particularly in underserved parts of the health service.”

He added: “According to this survey the vast majority of primary care networks are retaining their PA staff.

“This is a testament to PAs’ hard work and expertise.”