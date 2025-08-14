Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New government plans will see social media influencers highlight the risks of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures, including hair transplants and dental work.

Ministers hope the campaign, in partnership with TikTok, will help people make "more informed choices before they go under the knife."

Medical influencers, such as Midwife Marley and Doc Tally, will create videos showing the dangers.

The content will urge patients to speak to a UK doctor first and avoid package holidays that include procedures.

A checklist will also be provided, advising patients to check surgeon credentials, clinic regulations, and understand aftercare before booking.

This initiative forms part of a wider government drive to tackle so-called "medical tourism" and ensure the NHS is not left to foot the bill when complications arise.

open image in gallery Ministers hope the new campaign with TikTok will help people make ‘more informed choices before they go under the knife’ ( Associated Press )

Health minister Karin Smyth said: “Too many people are being left with life-altering injuries after going abroad for medical procedures, without access to proper advice or safeguards.

“Often drawn in by deals too good to be true and promoted by influencers – some of whom have never been to the practice in question.

“By partnering with TikTok, we’re helping people make safer, more informed choices before they go under the knife – wherever that may be.”

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said: “Our aim is to explain the risks and help British people understand the actions they can take to keep themselves safe when abroad.

“If you choose to travel abroad for medical treatment, it is vital you do your research and are fully aware of the risks involved.

“We urge anyone considering a medical procedure abroad to review our travel advice, relevant guidance from the NHS and other professional bodies, and research foreign providers thoroughly to ensure they meet the highest standard of care.

“Informed choices today can help avoid serious complications tomorrow.”

open image in gallery Health minister Karin Smyth said ‘too many people are being left with life-altering injuries after going abroad for medical procedures’ ( House of Commons )

The initiative comes after ministers outlined plans to cut down on “cowboy” cosmetic procedures by introducing new restrictions.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Social Care unveiled proposals which include only allowing “suitably qualified” and Care Quality Commission-regulated health workers to deliver high-risk procedures such as Brazilian butt lifts.

Elsewhere, clinics offering Botox and fillers will need licences, and age restrictions will be introduced to prevent children from trying to follow “dangerous beauty trends on social media”.

Those who break the rules will face sanctions, including financial penalties, officials said.