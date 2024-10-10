Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police identify 24 suspects in Gosport Hospital deaths probe

Rebecca Thomas
Health Correspondent
Thursday 10 October 2024 06:28
Comments
(The Independent)

Police have identified 24 suspects in an investigation into the deaths of hundreds of patients at scandal-hit Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

In 2018 the Gosport Independent Panel report concluded that the lives of more than 450 people had been shortened because of the routine practice of prescribing and administering opioids until the year 2000, and that probably at least another 200 patients were similarly affected.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, which is managing the investigation, codenamed Operation Magenta, has handed files to the Crown Prosecution Service identifying suspects.

More to follow...

Comments

