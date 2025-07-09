Gemma Collins’s weight loss jab Instagram ad banned by watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adverts for prescription-only weight-loss jabs have been banned by a watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled against the ads, making it “crystal clear” that all injectable forms of weight-loss medication were prescription-only and therefore could not advertised to the public.

The crackdown has seen a total of nine rulings against the adverts, including one featuring TV personality Gemma Collins.

In December, the ASA warned businesses and individuals who were targeting members of the public with ads for the medicines.

It said no one operating in the industry could say they had not been warned that weight-loss prescription-only medicines “must not be promoted to the public”.

The ads banned this week include an Instagram post by Collins, posted on January 6, which promoted the weight-loss service Yazen.

open image in gallery The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) have ruled against the ads ( PA )

In a video, Collins said: “I’m starting this year two sizes down, thanks to Yazen’s weight loss app and medication. It’s really quick and easy to get started with Yazen, it has absolutely changed my life… I finally found something that actually I lose weight on.”

She added: “Yes, there’s reports and stuff. And I’m not telling anyone to go on this medication, but it is prescribed on the NHS.”

Two complainants challenged whether the ad breached rules because it promoted prescription-only medication to the public.

Yazen said the post had been intended to share information about their “holistic, responsible approach to weight loss”, and had not been intended to focus solely on medication.

Following notification of the complaint, and in agreement with Collins, the post has been amended to remove any reference to prescription-only medications.

Yazen said they would ensure that future posts were compliant with the advertising code.

Collins said she took her responsibilities under the advertising code seriously and strove to comply with them.

She accepted that her posts had promoted the Yazen weight-loss service and app, and said Yazen would approve any marketing materials she might post in future, and she would follow any guidance that the ASA provided.

open image in gallery One of the banned adverts involved TV personality Gemma Collins ( Getty )

The ASA also banned an ad for prescription-only weight-loss medication posted by CheqUp, which read: “No GP or pharmacy visit, just a 2-minute online consultation.”

CheqUp told the ASA that they believed the ad had been created in line with what had become widespread industry practice in the weight-loss sector.

They assured the ASA that the ad would not appear again.

Other providers who have had their ads banned include pharmacyonline.co.uk, HealthExpress.co.uk, Juniper UK, Cloud Pharmacy, and Phlo Clinic and SemaPen.

The ASA said the rulings established the advertising of named weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy, Mounjaro, Ozempic and Saxenda was banned, as was the use of various claims such as “obesity treatment jab” and “weight loss pen”.

In April, the ASA said a search in January found around 1,800 unique paid-for weight-loss ads which were identified as potentially advertising a prescription-only medicine.

It has published a joint Enforcement Notice with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and General Pharmaceutical Council, making clear that ads for named weight-loss prescription-only medications are prohibited, including online, on social media and by influencers.