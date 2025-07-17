Summer holiday warning as children told not to drink popular ice drink

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children under the age of seven should not consume slush ice drinks, commonly known as "slushies", if they contain glycerol, due to the serious health risks they pose, the food safety watchdog has warned.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) stated that "very high" exposure to glycerol, typically occurring when a child consumes several slushies in a short period, can lead to shock, dangerously low blood sugar levels, and even loss of consciousness.

For children aged seven to 10, the popular summer treat should be limited to a maximum of 350ml per day – roughly the size of a standard fizzy drink can. Parents and caregivers are advised to inquire with sellers about glycerol content and to check product labels or signage at the point of sale.

The FSA said consumers should avoid products if they are unsure about ingredients and seek medical advice if a child develops symptoms.

If a child becomes unwell with headaches, nausea or vomiting soon after consuming slush ice drinks, the caregiver should immediately give them drinks or food containing sugar and call 111 for medical advice.

Urgent medical attention should be sought by calling 999 if a child becomes drowsy or confused.

The advice also applies to ready-to-drink slush ice drinks with glycerol in pouches and home kits containing glycerol slush concentrates.

open image in gallery The Food Standards Agency issued a warning against the popular summer beverage ( Getty/iStock )

The FSA has asked retailers to support its advice by not offering free refills to children aged under 10.

It has also reminded manufacturers of slush ice drink concentrates to use only the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to achieve the frozen effect.

The FSA issued the revised guidance ahead of an expected seasonal spike in slush ice drink sales at children’s indoor play areas, leisure facilities and outdoor events over the summer holidays.

FSA chief scientific adviser Professor Robin May said: “As we head into the summer holidays, we want parents to be aware of the potential risks associated with slush ice drinks containing glycerol.

“While these drinks may seem harmless and side-effects are generally mild, they can, especially when consumed in large quantities over a short time, pose serious health risks to young children.

“That’s why we’re recommending that children under seven should not consume these drinks at all, and children aged seven to 10 should have no more than one 350ml serving.

“We’re working closely with industry to ensure appropriate warnings are in place wherever these drinks are sold, but in the meantime we are asking parents and carers to take extra care when buying drinks for young children, particularly during warmer months when consumption of ‘slushies’ typically increases.”

There have been nine confirmed cases of glycerol intoxication in young children requiring hospitalisation over the past three years in the UK, with seven additional potential cases reported in the media.