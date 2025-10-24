Flu jab pop-up clinics set up to get children vaccinated amid sharp rise in cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop-up flu-jab clinics are being set up to encourage more parents to get their children vaccinated amid a rise in cases.

The clinics have been set up at fire stations and bowling alleys to vaccinate children against the flu “wildfire” over the half-term break.

Many schoolchildren have already received flu jabs at school, NHS England have said, but there are still options for those who have missed out.

People are being urged to get a vaccine to protect themselves after health officials warned of an early flu season.

Pop-up clinics are also being held in places such as football pitches and libraries.

In the Midlands, there are at least six fire station clinics across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent over the next few weeks, including one in Longton on Saturday.

A flu van is also visiting a fire station in Lancashire and south Cumbria during half-term.

GP surgeries can give flu vaccines to school-aged children with certain health conditions and two and three-year-olds.

Parents can also take pre-school children to pharmacies for vaccines, NHS England said.

Health officials have warned of an early flu season ( PA Archive )

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “It is hugely concerning that flu has hit us early this year, with a worrying increase among children.

“Flu can spread like wildfire across schools and can make children really unwell.

“The virus changes each year, so vaccination remains the best way to shield your child from getting seriously ill.

“That’s why we’re making it easier than ever before for children to get the vaccine close to home or at school.

“So I’m urging parents to check their child’s options for flu vaccination as soon as possible; make sure you’ve opted your child in for their in-school vaccine or find your nearest community clinic over half-term.”

NHS England said more than 10 million vaccines have already been delivered in the latest campaign, including to almost 1.5 million school-aged children and more than 300,000 eligible two and three-year-olds.

Flu vaccines are also available for everyone aged 65 and over, under-65s in at-risk groups, care home residents and carers, pregnant women, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care workers, as well as children.

In the North West, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital has winged “flu fairies” providing vaccinations to young patients.

Many flu clinics are listed at www.schoolvaccination.uk

Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse with the British Heart Foundation, said: “Anyone with a history of heart and circulatory illnesses is at increased risk of severe illness if they get the flu.

“If you have had a heart attack, the flu puts you at a greater risk of having another one, and it can exacerbate conditions like heart failure.

“Getting a flu jab takes only five minutes and it can protect you from potentially serious health complications, while supporting the NHS by reducing the number of people needing treatment during the immensely busy winter period.”