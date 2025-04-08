What womb transplant birth means for the future of reproductive medicine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The birth of a baby following the success of the UK’s first womb transplant has been hailed as a “huge milestone” by experts.

Grace Davidson, 36, from north London, who received the organ from her older sister, Amy, in the UK’s first womb transplant in 2023, gave birth in February to her daughter, named Amy Isabel after her aunt and a surgeon who helped perfect the technique.

Stuart Lavery, a consultant in reproductive medicine at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH), said the “amazing event represents both a personal miracle for the couple involved but also a vindication for the team of surgeons and scientists who have for so many years worked tirelessly to get to this place”.

“Like so many milestones in UK reproductive medicine, it takes a combination of a courageous patient and a committed and supportive medical team to push the scientific boundaries in the hope of helping more couples have the families they desire.”

Care Fertility chief scientific officer, Professor Alison Campbell, said the success of uterine transplantation was a “huge milestone” for those who believed it was impossible to carry a child.

“It’s truly incredible how science is making more families possible and to see this progress in reproductive medicine,” she said.

“This news gives hope and promises to further expand reproductive freedom.”

open image in gallery Amy Isabel Davidson was born in February ( Womb Transplant UK/PA )

Dr Melanie Davies, professor of reproductive medicine and consultant gynaecologist at University College London Hospitals, said: “The first UK birth after womb transplantation is a fantastic achievement.

“It is wonderful for the couple concerned, especially Grace, who never thought she could carry a child. Congratulations!

“And it must be immensely satisfying for the team of doctors and scientists to see this outcome.

“In particular, congratulations go to Prof Richard Smith, who has held this vision for 25 years and had to overcome many hurdles on the way, not least raising the funds for the programme.

“It required skills from many specialities: gynaecology, pelvic surgery, organ transplantation, IVF and maternal medicine. It is an exemplar of teamwork and dedication.”

Kate Brintworth, England’s chief midwifery officer, said: “I am so delighted that Grace, Angus and their whole family have been able to welcome the miracle of Amy to the world.

“This is a momentous moment in NHS history, and an example of how we are constantly innovating and embracing the latest medical advancements so patients can benefit from groundbreaking care.

“Led by specialist teams from across the NHS, we should all be very proud of the health service’s role in this UK first and the hope it will bring to so many women.”

open image in gallery Grace and Angus Davidson with baby Amy Isabel ( Womb Transplant/UK )

She said the birth of Amy Isabel gives hope to other women who have been born without a womb and may also help young women who have needed a hysterectomy.

“The only alternative for these women is surrogacy, which is not easy to access and not always acceptable,” she said.

“Womb transplantation remains a challenging process, involving major surgery for the recipient, who will go through IVF before the procedure, and afterwards needs immunosuppressive drugs to avoid tissue rejection.

“The transplanted womb will need to be removed once her family is complete.

“The ethical aspects are thoughtfully considered, including the risk to the living donor, who also undergoes major pelvic surgery.

“This is not a world first; there have been a small number of successful births in other countries, notably in Sweden.

“But for the very first patient having a womb transplant in the UK to give birth so soon afterwards demonstrates the care that has been taken in preparing for this well-deserved success.”

open image in gallery The surgical team at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital at work during Amy’s delivery ( Womb Transplant UK/PA )

Sarah Norcross, director of the Progress Educational Trust (PET), said: “We at PET could not be happier to learn of the birth of Amy Isabel.

“This is a testament to many years of hard work and perseverance on the part of Professor Richard Smith, Isabel Quiroga and the rest of the team at Womb Transplant UK, plus remarkable determination on the part of Grace Davidson and Amy Purdie.

“It has been little more than a decade since the world’s first ever live birth following a womb transplant, and now the UK has its own womb transplant success story.

“This news will give hope to other women who wish to carry a pregnancy, but who have no uterus of their own.”