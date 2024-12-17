Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eligible people are being urged to take their last change to book flu jabs online in coming days to avoid the ‘festive flu’ ahead of Christmas.

NHS bosses say people will likely need to travel further to get vaccinated if they miss the “last chance saloon” of online bookings, which closes on December 20.

While more than half a million flu and COVID vaccinations have been booked in the last five weeks, an earlier-than-expected surge of seasonal viruses has increased flu-related hospital admissions by 70 per cent over seven days this month.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “With just three days to go, we are now in the last chance saloon to book extra protection against ‘festive flu’ via the online service.

“It’s important to remember that after Thursday, you may have to travel quite a bit further to get jabbed, with appointments no longer in as convenient places like supermarkets or car parks.”

Mr Russell said vaccinations not only protect ourselves against illness but also help protect friends and family, including loved ones working over the holidays in jobs that don’t provide sick pay.

The latest NHS figures show hospitals admitted an average of 1,861 patients with flu each day in the week ending December 10, up from 1,099 in the seven days before.

Norovirus and respiratory-linked virus (RSV) admissions were also on the rise, with norovirus cases up 10 per cent on the previous week while RSV cases were 64 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

There had been a surge in flu vaccine bookings following NHS warnings of a “tidal wave” of winter flu cases coming, but chief medical advisor at the UK Health Security Agency Susan Hopkins said vaccine levels among key groups has still not reached optimal levels.

“It is vital that those eligible take up the free flu and COVID-19 vaccines before Christmas,” she said.

“Taking up the vaccine will prevent putting your seasonal plans in jeopardy – and more importantly, prevent the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation.”

People eligible for a free vaccine include pregnant women, all children aged 2 or 3 on August 31 this year, primary school and secondary school aged children, those aged 65 or older, people aged between 18 and 65 in clinical risk groups, and people in long-stay residential care homes.

Frontline care workers who aren’t covered by an employer-led scheme including residential care workers are also eligible, and all frontline NHS workers have been offered both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.