Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A government crackdown on visas for overseas care workers has sparked fierce debate among Independent readers, with many warning it could tip an already fragile care system into outright collapse.

New visa rules introduced by the Labour government in March 2025 have made it harder for foreign care workers to come to the UK, including preventing them from bringing children or dependents and requiring a minimum salary of £25,000.

As a result, applications for Britain’s health and care worker visa have plunged by 70 per cent in a year, from 129,000 to just 26,000, at a time when more than 100,000 vacancies remain across England’s care sector.

Charities such as Age UK warn that overseas staff have been "keeping many services afloat" and say care home closures could pile yet more pressure onto NHS hospitals already struggling to cope.

Our readers are divided over how to respond to the growing crisis. Some argue Britain must urgently attract more overseas workers to plug critical gaps, as an ageing population and declining birth rate leave fewer working-age people to provide care.

Others believe it is time to reform the benefits system, train unemployed British workers for these roles, and ensure carers, whether foreign or domestic, are paid properly and treated with respect.

While views differ, few dispute the scale of the challenge facing social care today. Without decisive action, many warn that the consequences for the NHS, care homes, and vulnerable people could be dire.

Here’s what you had to say:

The government must be honest about care gaps

We are living in challenging times and the Government needs to speak honestly about them – and dismiss the harbingers of chaos and turmoil who are trying their hardest to get into power so they can suck us all dry.

The fact is that we have more elderly than younger workers, and the birth rate has been in decline for some years. There are huge job gaps in the NHS and care homes. This has enormous implications. If we don't have enough care workers, more elderly people and people with disabilities, and chronic health conditions will end up in the hospital, meaning that people waiting for treatment or surgery will have to wait longer.

There will also be an impact on healthcare workers, such as nursing staff, which will make things worse. It is pretty annoying that political parties use issues such as net migration (which receives a pretty negative reaction) and unemployment figures as political footballs to stir up the ire of the 'hard-working taxpayer'. The plain fact is we need more people of working age to pick up the slack. If people from other countries want to come here to work and build their lives, why not? If we don't go down this route, we are going to end up in a much worse situation than we are already in.

Some countries allow asylum seekers to work while they go through their application procedure. We should do the same where possible. That way, there won't be such pressure on the government purse. Meanwhile, housebuilding is a number one priority. The lack of social housing is not caused by immigrants; it was caused by the policies of Margaret Thatcher, and that loophole of selling off social housing at giveaway prices must be closed. If more people are paying taxes, there will be more money to spend.

Brodric11

Social care will simply collapse in some parts

In some parts of the country, on this basis, social care will simply collapse. I have a small home care company as a client. They have a few foreign workers, and sorting out work visas is bureaucratic and expensive. Fortunately, they manage mostly with home-grown workers. On top of dealing with the hike in employers’ NI and above-inflation National Living Wage rise, the sector will struggle and reach a crisis point. This sector has required action for years, but political dithering and division have just made matters worse.

49niner

Don’t get ill, don’t get old

Speaking as a former NHS nurse and hospital care manager, this will completely compound the existing bed, A&E, and health logistics crisis. This isn’t a Labour Government, but hey, at least we’ve now got some local authorities that will be saved by imported MAGA policies from the new and talented Reform councillors skillfully managing local authority community care and care home funding.

“Don’t get ill, don’t get old.” — Neil Kinnock

Herbacious

The care my mother received was second to none

My mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer a few years ago and died within three months of that diagnosis, as per the specialist’s prognosis. As she grew weaker, my sister (who gets paid a fair bit more than the minimum wage) tried to help my mother by moving her to be more comfortable. This resulted in my mother suffering a fractured leg, which had been weakened by cancer spreading into it. This meant that after a month of being diagnosed with three months to live, my mother was in sheer agony thanks to my sister trying to help her.

For readers with empathy, you can imagine the trauma and guilt my sister felt. The NHS patched her up and she returned to die in her own home as per her wishes. The care she received from her six-person rota of African caregivers was second to none. These people were experts. Highly trained and nothing but utterly professional from start to finish. If anyone thinks for a second that I, or anyone related to me, would allow some otherwise unemployable person within a mile of my mother at this point, they have another thing coming. I will never forget the care and attention they bestowed on my mother at the end of her life.

Jim987

Where’s the infrastructure?

ChrisMatthews

Net migration of over 1.5 million in two years. The consensus here seems to be fine, no problem... in fact, we need more. But where's the housing, where are the extra hospitals and GP surgeries, new schools, and improvements to transport infrastructure? An extra 7.5 million in 10 years is a heck of a lot of extra people, and already we lack the housing and services to effectively look after people. Importing millions and their families isn't the answer. We have to find another way. In 2024, there were 1 million NEETs (not in education, employment, or training) – train them up and get them working as carers, withholding benefits if they refuse.

Two choices

Is this a phase the country needs to go through to understand immigration? As services are stretched and care becomes increasingly unavailable, will people recognise we have two choices? Either we allow and facilitate immigration into these roles, or we say to those on benefits: you must work in these jobs or lose benefits.

Either way, the complaints will be loud and long. AI can’t help with this! A political move to bring home the reality to the electorate, where words and discussion will not work.

Longsands

Pay British carers more

It’s shameful that proud British care workers have had their salaries plundered by conniving private care shareholders for over 40 years, leading to what is effectively healthcare worker slavery today. There is no easy way to restore value for our health sector other than using the supply and demand principle. Cut supply, and the unscrupulous private shareholders will pay our British carers more for their incredible work.

DynamicBritain

The toughest job I ever did

I did the job for four years at the age of fifty – probably the most difficult job I have ever taken on. I had no experience at all, a few days shadowing someone, and then I was left to sink or swim. I nearly sank a few times for sure. The first six months I was in total shock at the things I had to do. It was rough for sure. But you get used to the smell and mess and just get on with it.

At least you could get out at the end of a visit – they could not get away from their living hell, and for some, it was hell. Poor wages and conditions; if anything goes wrong, you get the blame. Zero support – you’re on your own. And you wonder why no one wants to do it? No respect from the rest of the public at all. Yes, despite all of that, some times were very good and I got a lot from it – but four years was enough and I joined the NHS. Never looked back after that. Not many people last long if they haven’t done it before – an hour or so, and they’re running out the door.

gtvv61

Why do carers earn less than supermarket staff?

Maybe one of the reasons there are so many shortages in the care sector is the appalling lack of pay carers get. Most of them are on minimum wage or close to it, despite it being a high-skilled and physically demanding job. Why would people do that when they can earn more working at Tesco or Starbucks? Almost everywhere else in Europe, being a carer is considered a good profession with a salary to match. Here we pay poverty wages. And yet social care in the UK is among the most expensive in Europe, so where’s the money going? Not to pay staff, that’s for sure.

Maybe the councils [Reform] run should announce a huge pay rise for all their social care staff. Private providers would have to follow suit in order not to lose staff to the council care homes. Then, more UK citizens might decide that it’s a field they’d like to go into, and staff already working in the field may stay because they can make ends meet.

WellActually

Visa rules should require self-sufficiency

It is usual, notably in the EU, that visas are issued for individuals, each on their own merit. After a given period without having been a burden on the state, the visa holder or a family member can apply for their own visa under family unification rules. The most important of these is that the initial visa holder must show they can support family members in full. If the follow-on members intend to work, then they must apply for a work visa, not a family visa. I’m not sure of the UK system, but it appears a bit more 'open door'.

Jonathan Mills

Family visa rules need urgent reform

In general, family visa rules need to be changed. This comes from a husband and father divided from his family by irrational financial requirements. To all the people who see any immigrant as a threat, and not an opportunity to grow the economy, I wish they could try living my life for just one day – then they would understand how ruthless these policies are. Labour must wake up to reality and understand that families belong together.

EUVisa

Train the unemployed to be carers

Training always works, so get these unemployed people into training as care workers. Oh, and increase care workers’ pay at the same time, like we’ve seen for train drivers and junior doctors. I’d rather pay more for care workers than train drivers. As the years go by, we are all getting older.

Keithneath

Immigrants are a benefit, not a burden

One of the many ways in which immigrants are of benefit to us is through their work in social care. People coming to our shores are a valuable resource that we can use to our advantage. Demonising them, as Reform does, is not only wrong but misguided.

BigDogSmallBrain

Britain must train its own workers for care

“The social care sector relies on skilled overseas workers to fill posts, stabilise services, and deliver care and support to the people who need it.”

Then it looks like the Brits will have to grow and train their own to stabilise the economy and the service sector. That should be a priority. Oh, and make sure qualified people aren’t excluded due to some diversity requirement.

9Diamonds

Who would you want looking after your loved ones?

I am in a very conflicted position. My wife is dying in a care home. She needs constant medical supervision. Most of the staff are foreign nationals. Some are engineers and lawyers whose qualifications are not recognised in this country. There is a whole army of unemployed people in this country who could do the job. But who do I want looking after her? A feckless school leaver forced into work by having their benefits withdrawn, or someone who travelled halfway across the world in search of a better life?

TomHawk

Amnesty

Spain has given an amnesty to their "illegal" migrants and people working illegally for cash. They are using the skills that the migrants already have and are training them up for shortage jobs. As a result, they will have the fastest growth in Western Europe.

ListenVeryCarefully

Fourteen wasted years

Sadly, this Government has decided policy by dog whistle, not from the public but from Reform, while failing ideologically to address inequality and unfairness beyond easy targets. We need workers. Europe largely provided them without bringing the cultural baggage we see today, while allowing criminals to take over refugee and asylum routes simply because most people have no alternative – yet they still fail to allow such arrivals to work while their applications are assessed over months, even years, living at taxpayers’ expense in misery or detention.

Now we see student visas and worker visas targeted by fraudsters as an easier route, not for essential workers who must leave their families behind. No joined-up thinking whatsoever – and 14 wasted years failing to come up with policy solutions to the UK’s problems that were hardly invisible.

Topsham

The benefits system is the real problem

The number of net foreign economic migrants (i.e., those who come to work, in the vast majority of cases with higher qualifications than required for the jobs they take) is approximately the same, if not lower, than the number of chronically unemployed and NEETs.

The issue is that in the UK, if you’re one of these types who can’t be bothered to study, train or work, the Government will bend over backwards to provide for you — housing, food, and a bit of extra money on top. These migrants have nothing like that in their home countries – it’s either work or starve. Put the two things together and you’ll find the solution to the problem.

The benefits system needs a complete overhaul, not the immigration system. The elephant in the room is that in the UK you can afford not to work. That’s the source of 90 per cent of the issues we have. In an ideal world, the NEETs would emigrate to other countries, and we should replace them with skilled, able, and willing migrants.

AgeOfStoopid

The root problem

Presumably, the reason that UK residents are not volunteering to work in care is that the wages on offer are barely enough to pay the rent. That, in turn, is because rents have been encouraged to rise through the roof, not least by housing benefit, which used to be spent mainly on building and maintaining housing.

At the centre of this cost-of-living crisis, in which ever fewer vital workers can afford to live in the cities where they are required, is the fact that successive governments have been robbing the poor to give to the rich, largely through privatisation and so-called austerity.

ReasonTruthAndLogic

Overseas staff

I work in a complex care home, and some nights all of the staff on duty are from overseas. You have to wonder why Reform voters, who would rather these people not be here, don’t apply for jobs in care homes themselves.

Rob

Sacrifices are part of working abroad

When I went to work in Switzerland, I didn’t have the automatic right to bring my family with me straight away. I would pre-book monthly EasyJet flights – out on a Friday evening, back on a Sunday night – just to see them for the first nine months. Unfortunately, these are sacrifices you have to make in your working life.

VonGenschler

Labour must stop pandering to Farage

It is time for Starmer to stop pandering to Farage and act like a socialist. People are unhappy with the Government because it is not doing enough for ordinary people. The argument that the economy was in a mess when they took over is wearing thin. It was nothing like as bad as in 1945 when Labour introduced the NHS and nationalisation.

Unfortunately, Starmer and co are as much in the pockets of big business and the super-rich as the Tories and Reform. Labour must get rid of Starmer, Reeves and their policies now if they are to stand any chance of stopping Farage.

Alrum

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.