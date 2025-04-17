Don’t want to exercise a lot? Here are small changes that can improve your health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Small changes to a person’s everyday routine could lead to a longer life — even without a ton of exercise.

Getting more sleep and eating more vegetables alone could reduce the risk of premature death by at least 10 percent, according to the latest research.

“The findings suggest that focusing on combined small changes across multiple behaviors may offer a more powerful and sustainable strategy to improve health outcomes than targeting larger changes in an individual behavior,” University of Sydney dietician Dr. Nicholas Koemel said in a statement.

Koemel is the co-lead researcher of the study which was published on Monday in the journal Circulation.

open image in gallery Small changes to a person’s daily routine could lead to a longer life. A new study suggests there are ways to fight premature death other than working out ( Getty Images/iStock )

Researchers in the study used data from the U.K. Biobank that tracked more than 59,000 participants over the span of eight years.

Of the study’s more than 24,000 subjects, the adults moved with more purpose, The Washington Post reported, but they didn’t quite exercise.

They wore trackers for seven days and reported diet-related data. The researchers used machine learning to calculate the number of wearable-device-measured sleep and activity each day, cross-checking against hospital and death data.

The quality of participants’ diet was scored based on what they consumed, including vegetables, fruits, fish, dairy, whole grains, vegetable oils, refined grains, processed and unprocessed meats, and sugary beverages.

Stamatakis told The Post that they found even a light stroll slightly reduced risk for cardiovascular problems and death compared to people who recorded nearly zero activity. To see much benefit, however, people needed more than two hours of light activity a day.

open image in gallery Even strenuous gardening can make a difference. Researchers say there are plenty of opportunities to add a little more exertion to the day ( Getty Images/iStock )

But with even moderate movement for 24 minutes a day, the risk of developing or dying from cardiovascular problems dropped by as much as 50 percent.

The benefit for vigorous exercise was even better. With just around five minutes of rushing a day was associated with a nearly 40 percent less likelihood of dying from heart problems.

“Look for opportunities” to ramp up the intensity of activity, Stamatakis advised. That includes taking the stairs or “sprint walking.”

Or “garden as fast as you can,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities to add a little more exertion” to what you’re going to be doing anyway, he added.