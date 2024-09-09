Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A landmark public inquiry will look at ‘significantly in excess’ of 2,000 patients but may never uncover the true number of deaths which occured over two decades, its chair has said.

The stautory public inquiry into the deaths of patients treated under NHS mental health services in Essex began on Monday, after more than a decade of campaigning by families.

Opening the inquiry it’s chair, Baroness Kate Lampard, said she had not yet recieved enough reliable data or information to confirm the total number of deaths which can be looked at.

Baroness Lampard said “we may never have a definitive number of deaths put forward within the inquiry’s remit”.

She said she is “committed to publish” a number but “this number is only ever likely to be approximate and I find it shocking we may never be able to say for sure how many people died in the remit of this inquiry”.

However, she said the figure will be “significantly in excess” of 2,000.

The inquiry was previously a non-statory probe and covered 2,000 deaths. However, in June 2023 former health secretary Steve Barcley upgraded the inquiry to give it powers to compell witnesses and organisations to give evidence.

When appointed to chair the statutory inquiry Baroness Lampard called for further evidence on deaths covered by the inquiry and widened its remit.

The inquiry will not only cover patients admitted to NHS essex hospitals but also those who died with three months of discharge and those who recieving NHS funded care in private hospitals.

More to follow...