These driving habits could be a warning sign of Alzheimer’s, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Picking up certain driving habits as you get older could be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease, research suggests.

GPS tracking devices revealed people experiencing cognitive decline start to drive less, particularly at night, and favour well-known routes.

This driving data proved more effective at identifying people who are at risk of cognitive decline than relying on age and memory tests alone, researchers said.

In-vehicle driving data can highlight people who are at risk of cognitive decline and experts say it could be better than relying age and memory tests alone - helping to identify brain changes before any crashes happen.

“Early identification of older drivers who are at risk for accidents is a public health priority, but identifying people who are unsafe is challenging and time-consuming,” said study author Dr Ganesh Babulal, at Washington University School of Medicine.

GPS data revealed the warning signs of cognitive decline better than memory tests, researchers said (stock image) ( Getty/iStock )

“We found that using a GPS data tracking device, we could more accurately determine who had developed cognitive issues than looking at just factors such as age, cognitive test scores and whether they had a genetic risk factor related to Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr Ganesh added.

For the study, published in the journal Neurology, 56 people with mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease, and 242 cognitively healthy people with an average age of 75 took thinking skill tests and had a data tracking device installed on their vehicles.

The participants, who all drove at least once a week at the start of the study, were then followed for just over three years.

At the start of the study the participants' driving patterns were similar, but over time older adults with mild cognitive impairment started to drive less each month, mostly took the same routes and didn’t often drive at night.

The average distances of participants' trips, how often they went above the speed limit and how often they varied their routine, helped to predict whether a participant had developed mild cognitive impairment with 82 per cent accuracy.

After adding in factors such as age, demographics, their cognitive test score and whether they had a gene associated with Alzheimer's, the accuracy of predicting cognitive decline improved to 87 per cent.

But when researchers just looked at cognitive tests and Alzheimer’s genes without looking at any driving information, the accuracy was 76 per cent.

“Looking at people’s daily driving behaviour is a relatively low-burden, unobtrusive way to monitor people’s cognitive skills and ability to function,” Dr Babulal said.

“This could help identify drivers who are at risk earlier for early intervention, before they have a crash or near miss, which is often what happens now. Of course, we also need to respect people’s autonomy, privacy and informed decision-making and ensure ethical standards are met.”