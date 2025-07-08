Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS set for months of strike chaos after doctors vote to walk out over 29% pay rise demand

Hundreds of thousands of hospital appointments could be cancelled as doctors seek a 29 per cent pay rise

Holly Evans
Tuesday 08 July 2025 06:40 EDT
Resident doctors are being balloted over the prospect of strike action (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Resident doctors in England have voted in favour of strike action which could see walkouts last until January next year, the British Medical Association has announced.

It means the NHS faces huge disruption from tens of thousands of resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, going on strike in an attempt to secure a 29 per cent pay rise.

Despite being awarded a 5.4 per cent pay rise for this financial year, the BMA have said that wages are still around 20 per cent lower in real terms than in 2008.

The trade union said that 90 per cent of its members had voted in favour of industrial action and are demanding “pay restoration”.

More follows on this breaking news story

