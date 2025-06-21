Every baby’s DNA ‘to be screened’ on the NHS in bid to detect and prevent disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All babies could have their DNA mapped to test for future illnesses under a plan unveiled by the government, it has been reported.

Labour is set to pour £650m into DNA technology in an effort to treat serious illnesses before they become a problem.

In comments first reported in the Daily Telegraph, health secretary Wes Streeting said new technology in areas such as genomics would help “leapfrog” illnesses.

The outlet says that within a decade every baby will undergo whole genome sequencing as part of the drive.

The investment in genomics is expected to support the government’s 10-year plan for the NHS, which will see a greater focus on technology and prevention.

Mr Streeting said: “The revolution in medical science means that we can transform the NHS over the coming decade, from a service which diagnoses and treats ill health to one that predicts and prevents it.

“Genomics presents us with the opportunity to leapfrog disease, so we’re in front of it rather than reacting to it.”

Mr Streeting has previously spoken about his desire to make the NHS more preventative, reducing rates of serious illness and saving money in the process.

The plan is also likely to see a greater role for artificial intelligence and other technologies to predict illness and allow treatment or medication to be offered much earlier.

He added: “With the power of this new technology, patients will be able to receive personalised healthcare to prevent ill health before symptoms begin, reducing the pressure on NHS services and helping people live longer, healthier lives.”

Along with a greater focus on prevention, the government’s 10-year plan is expected to include Mr Streeting’s two other “shifts” in the NHS.

That will see a shift away from hospitals towards more community-focused care, and from analogue to digital services.

It follows chancellor Rachel Reeves’s announcement that the government would increase NHS funding by £29bn per year in real terms over the next three years as it tries to cut waiting lists in line with its election promises.