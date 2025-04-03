Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The plan to boost access to NHS dentists has been declared a “comprehensive failure” in a new report.

The Dental Recovery Plan, a blueprint to bolster NHS dentistry, was unveiled in February 2024, with a pledge that it would fund more than 1.5 million additional NHS treatments or 2.5 million appointments. However, MPs say the situation has worsened instead.

A new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report says the dental contract “remains unfit for purpose” and warns that vulnerable patients “continue to suffer the most” with current arrangements only sufficient for about half of England’s population to see an NHS dentist over a two-year period.

The plan had also included a new patient premium (NPP), with practices receiving credits for each eligible new patient they saw, a “golden hello” recruitment scheme which introduced £20,000 incentive payments for dentists, and mobile dental vans targeting communities.

But the PAC found the NPP – which has cost at least £88 million since it was introduced last March – has resulted in three per cent fewer new patients seeing an NHS dentist.

open image in gallery The Dental Recovery Plan has ‘comprehensively failed’ according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ( John Giles/PA Wire )

The “golden hello” scheme had appointed fewer than 20 per cent of the expected 240 dentists by February 2025, the report added, while mobile dental vans had since been dropped.

PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “This country is now years deep in an avalanche of harrowing stories of the impact of dentistry’s system failure.

“It is utterly disgraceful that, in the 21st century, some Britons have been forced to remove their own teeth.

“Last year’s Dental Recovery Plan was supposed to address these problems, something our report has found it has signally failed to do.

“Almost unbelievably, the Government’s initiatives appear to have actually resulted in worsening the picture, with fewer new patients seen since the plan’s introduction.”

The report claims that current funding and contractual arrangements would only cover about half of England’s population to see an NHS dentist over a two-year period “at best”.

It added that just 40 per cent of adults saw an NHS dentist in the two years to March 2024 compared with 49 per cent in the two years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was also a “discrepancy” between what a dentist could earn doing NHS work and private work, which the PAC described as a “fundamental issue for improving access”.

open image in gallery Just 40 per cent of adults saw an NHS dentist in the two years to March 2024 ( PA Wire )

According to the report, there were 34,520 dentists registered to provide services in England in April 2023, with 24,193 delivering some NHS care in 2023/24.

The PAC warned that without proper remuneration, more dentists would move exclusively to the private sector.

The report said “it does not appear” that NHS England or the Department of Health and Social Care “have a sense of what level of funding would provide a realistic incentive for dentists to prioritise NHS work”.

Sir Geoffrey added: “NHS dentistry is broken. The Government could hardly fail to agree on this point, and indeed I am glad that it is not in denial that the time for tinkering at the edges is over.

“It is time for big decisions.”

He also said the abolition of NHS England, which was announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last month, gives the Government an opportunity to “completely reconfigure” how the health service is run.

open image in gallery Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown ( PA Media )

“In particular, so that more resources can be devoted to the local health boards who commission dentistry services,” Sir Geoffrey said.

“At the same time, a new contract should be negotiated with dentists so that all in this country will have proper access to an NHS dentist for the treatment they need.”

The PAC report comes after the British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey, published by the Nuffield Trust and the King’s Fund, found satisfaction with NHS dentistry “has continued to collapse”.

Levels are at a record low of 20 per cent, compared with 60 per cent in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, while dissatisfaction levels (55 per cent) are at a record high.

Responding to the PAC report, Nuffield Trust chief executive Thea Stein said: “We warned more than a year ago that NHS dentistry in England had fallen apart as a universal service, and small tweaks could not bring it back.

“This report today from the PAC confirms the worst, with little to show or even steps backwards.”

Shiv Pabary, chair of the British Dental Association’s general dental practice committee, added: “MPs have arrived at an inescapable conclusion, that tweaks at the margins have not and will not save NHS dentistry.

“We’ve never budged from our view that governments past and present have needed to go further and faster.

“We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and start on the fundamental reform required to give this service a future.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the Labour Government “inherited a broken NHS dental sector” and was fixing it through its Plan for Change.

It said that in February, it had delivered on its manifesto pledge by rolling out 700,000 extra urgent appointments and pledged to introduce a new supervised toothbrushing scheme for three to five-year-olds.