Music could help ease the effects of dementia, GP says

Listening to music could help ease the effects of dementia by providing comfort and stimulating the brain, a GP has revealed.

There are currently estimated to be 982,000 people with dementia in the UK, with more than a third of those without a diagnosis.

The condition causes memory loss, difficulty with familiar tasks, language and communication problems as well as mood and personality changes.

While there is no cure for the condition, doctors and researchers say listening to old records could help ease these symptoms and possibly help slow cognitive decline.

“Music lights up several areas of the brain at once - memory, attention, language, emotions - and that kind of cross-training helps keep the brain sharp,” Dr Punam Krishan said.

Listening to music could help ease symptoms of dementia, experts say (stock image) ( Alamy/PA )

“Engaging with familiar songs from the past can be completely transformative and is an excellent aid for maintaining mental lucidity and improving wellbeing,” the NHS GP added.

“Particularly, a song with positive emotional memories is by far the most effective because it can take them back to a joyful place or time in their life.”

Studies have shown that music does engage multiple regions of the brain at once, according to Alzheimer’s Society.

Brain imaging has revealed that listening to familiar music can strengthen neural connections, particularly in areas that support memory and attention.

The charity explains that music can also help improve mood, memory recall and communication.

A review of more than 140 dementia studies, published in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, also found music can improve cognitive functions and a greater effect was seen when patients were involved in music making - such as singing.

Another study, published in the journal Nature Mental Health found when music therapy is designed to an individual's needs, it can provide an immediate, short-term reduction in agitation and anxiety for those with advanced dementia. It also improves attention and mood.

For the study, researchers tested the theory by reviewing medical studies and surveying health care professionals and dementia specialists on the role of music in dementia care.

Results showed music did evoke memories and found they were recalled quicker than without music. Songs from when the individual was aged between 10 and 30 years old were found to be the most effective.

Dr Punam explained music from a person’s youth is the most effective as it can “fire up memory pathways” and “create a deep sense of comfort”.

She said: “That’s because long-term memory is the last part of the brain to be affected in people living with Alzheimer’s, so meaningful songs can have a significant impact on those with symptoms – sparking recall and ultimately slowing cognitive decline.”

“While music can’t stop the disease, it can spark joy, restore connection, and hopefully provide some valuable moments of clarity in those early stages, lighting up the most resilient parts of the brain.”

Angelo Makri, from the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Research shows that music can resonate deeply with people living with dementia, even when memory and language become difficult. A familiar song can unlock treasured memories and spark special moments of connection with others.

“We see music’s impact every day in our Singing For The Brain groups, how it brings people together, helping them feel more engaged and connected with those around them.

“There’s evidence that music may prompt memories, lift mood and helps maintain a sense of personal identity. It can have a truly positive effect on wellbeing and quality of life for people living with dementia.”