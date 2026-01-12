What we can learn from Britain’s youngest dementia sufferer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK man who is thought to be Britain’s youngest dementia sufferer recently passed away from the disease at only 24 years old. Andre Yarham, from Norfolk in England, was just 22 when he was first diagnosed with dementia.

At the age of 24, most brains are still settling into adulthood. But Yarham’s brain looked decades older — resembling the brain of a 70-year-old, according to the MRI scan that helped diagnose him with the disease.

Yarham initially began exhibiting symptoms of dementia in 2022, with family saying he had become increasingly forgetful and would sometimes have a blank expression on his face.

In the final stages of his life, he lost his speech, could no longer care for himself, behaved “inappropriately” and was bound to his wheelchair.

Dementia is usually associated with old age. However, some forms of dementia can strike astonishingly early and move frighteningly fast. Take frontotemporal dementia, for instance. This was the form of dementia that Yarham was diagnosed with.

Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, which tends to affect memory first, frontotemporal dementia attacks the parts of the brain involved in personality, behaviour and language. These regions sit behind the forehead and above the ears in the frontal and temporal lobes.

Scans of Yarham’s brain revealed it was decades older than he was ( Sam Fairbairn )

These areas help us plan, control impulses, understand speech and express ourselves. When they’re damaged, people may change in ways that are deeply distressing for families – becoming withdrawn, impulsive or unable to communicate.

Frontotemporal dementia is a less common form of dementia, thought to account for around one in 20 cases. What makes it especially cruel is that it can appear in young adulthood.

In many cases, frontotemporal dementia has a strong genetic component. Changes in specific genes can disrupt how brain cells handle proteins. Instead of these proteins being broken down and recycled, they clump together inside the neurons (brain cells) – interfering with their ability to function and survive. Over time, affected brain cells stop working and die. As more cells are lost, the brain tissue itself shrinks.

Symptoms of frontotemporal dementia NHS Signs of frontotemporal dementia can include: personality and behaviour changes – acting inappropriately or impulsively, appearing selfish or unsympathetic, neglecting personal hygiene, overeating, or loss of motivation

language problems – speaking slowly, struggling to make the right sounds when saying a word, getting words in the wrong order, or using words incorrectly

problems with mental abilities – getting distracted easily, struggling with planning and organisation

memory problems – these only tend to occur later on, unlike more common forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease

Why this process can sometimes begin so early in life is still not fully understood. However, when a person has a powerful genetic mutation, the disease does not need decades to unfold. Instead, the mutation allows the damage to accelerate and the brain’s usual resilience fails.

Brain scans carried out while Yarham was alive showed striking shrinkage for someone so young. But to compare Yarham’s brain with that of someone in their 70s would be misleading. His brain had not “aged faster” in the usual sense. Instead, large numbers of neurons had been lost in a short period of time because of the disease.

In healthy ageing, the brain changes slowly. Certain regions become a little thinner, but the overall structure remains intact for decades. But in aggressive forms of dementia, whole brain networks collapse at once.

In frontotemporal dementia, the frontal and temporal lobes can shrink dramatically. As these regions deteriorate, people lose the abilities that those areas support – including speech, emotional control and decision-making abilities. This would explain why Yarham lost language so late but so suddenly – and why his need for full-time care escalated so quickly.

Brain donation

Yarham’s family decided to donate his brain to research. This is an extraordinary gift – one that transforms tragedy into hope for others.

Dementia currently has no cure. Once symptoms begin, there’s no way to stop them and treatments which slow symptoms have limited effects. Part of the reason for this is because the brain is vastly complex and still not entirely understood. Every donated brain helps close that gap.

Brains affected by very early dementia are exceptionally rare. Each donated brain allows scientists to study, in fine detail, what went wrong at the level of cells and proteins. Although brain scans can tell us what brain parts have been lost, only donated tissue can reveal why.

About the author Rahul Sidhu is a PhD Candidate in Neuroscience at the University of Sheffield. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Researchers can examine which proteins accumulated, which cell types were most vulnerable and how inflammation and immune responses may have contributed to the damage. That knowledge feeds directly into efforts to develop treatments that slow, stop or even prevent dementia.

The family’s decision to allow scientists to study tissue from such a rare, early-onset case of frontotemporal dementia could help unlock secrets that may guide treatments for generations to come.

As a neuroscientist, I have been asked how something like this can happen to someone so young. The honest answer is that we are only beginning to understand the biology that makes some brains vulnerable from the very start.

Cases like this underline why sustained investment in brain research, and the generosity of people willing to donate tissue, matters so deeply. The 24-year-old’s story is a reminder that dementia is not a single disease, and not a problem confined to old age. Understanding why it happened will be one small step toward making sure it does not happen again.