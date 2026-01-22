Coroner issues warning over ‘unregulated’ doulas after death of baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A coroner has warned more babies could die without guidance on the role of “unregulated” birthing assistants, after the death of a 15-day-old baby raised concerns about delayed access to hospital treatment.

Matilda Pomfret-Thomas died of a brain injury in November 2023, caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain either before or during birth, known as neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

Her mother had a difficult home labour and was not immediately transferred to hospital despite signs of foetal distress, an inquest concluded last month.

Henry Charles, an assistant coroner for Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton, issued a prevention of future deaths report last Wednesday. He urged the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) to take action to avoid similar tragedies involving doulas – non-medical professionals who provide emotional and practical support during pregnancy and birth, often alongside NHS midwives.

Mr Charles believes the doula affected the work of the midwives from Portsmouth’s Queen Alexandra Hospital and felt their access “was being restricted by the doula” when the child’s mother went into labour. He added that although the doula “did not actively discourage” the midwives, the doula was seen by them as a “buffer” for their access to the mother.

A coroner has said the doula affected the work of the midwives from Portsmouth’s Queen Alexandra Hospital ( Getty/iStock )

The report explains how the birth of the family’s first child had been traumatic, and they were focused on having a different experience for their second child, so they elected to use a doula to provide them with support at a home birth.

However, doctors’ preference was for a hospital delivery, and there was a discussion as to what circumstances would result in the mother being blue-lighted to hospital.

During the home birth, signs of fetal distress developed, but the mother was not taken to hospital immediately. Instead, the report describes a “difficult atmosphere” as the doula continued to follow the birth plan, providing “hope that a home birth was still possible”.

Mr Charles said the mother developed the complications over several hours at home and that the doula had a “negative impact” on midwives being able to provide advice and the usual care to the mother.

He said: “An initial and appropriate offer at 7.19am of transfer to hospital upon meconium being found was not accepted, thereafter the implications of a deteriorating situation involving decelerations against a background of the presence of meconium — including further clear signs of it at 10am, requiring hospital transfer — was not communicated in such a way as to lead to a transfer to hospital.”

The coroner concluded that there were signs the baby was in distress, including meconium, the baby’s first stool, and a decrease in her heart rate.

Maternity and Newborn Safety Investigations (MNSI) put in its report into the birth: “MNSI acknowledges that there is no regulation of doula care or any guidance on how the two services interact with each other.

“MNSI considers the dynamics of a situation, where a third party are involved can provide additional challenges for staff, such as making clinical recommendations against personal recommendations or views and providing usual care that could be viewed as interference rather than surveillance.”

MNSI identified 12 cases in which there was evidence that doulas worked outside the defined boundaries of their role, and in which the care or advice provided by the doula was considered to have potentially influenced the poor outcome for the family.

The issue of doula registration, regulation and training was also raised as an area of concern by Mr Charles.

The report highlighted evidence given at the inquest by experienced midwifery professionals that suggested provision of guidance would be helpful for all involved with a birth at which a doula was present.

Doula UK, the largest representative body for doulas but not a regulatory body, has been contacted for comment.

DHSC has also been contacted for comment.